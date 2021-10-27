ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Bulldogs shut out Hatley in a dominating fashion, picking up a 51-0 win over the Tigers on Friday night.
The Bulldogs defense stood their ground again this week and came away with a number of takeaways that put their offense in good position to score.
“I thought we came out and played well on defense, especially in the first unit. We didn’t allow them to get many yards on us or first downs, so I’m pleased with that,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “On offense, we hang our hat on running the ball, so we knew that was going to play a big part in what we wanted to do. I wasn’t completely satisfied with our focus tonight, but I’m glad we got the win.”
Aberdeen started the first quarter with the ball on the 40-yard line, and their running game got going early as Jeffery Sykes and Chris Holliday both had runs for positive yards.
Justin Payne broke free on a run and took it 35 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead after the extra point by Demarcus Eubanks.
The Aberdeen defense forced a quick three-and-out on the Tigers’ first possession as their first two plays ended up going backwards, but Hatley got a second chance after recovering a fumble on the punt return at the 47-yard line.
The Tigers tried to get their offense rolling after recovering the fumble, but Aberdeen shut the possession down with back-to-back sacks.
After the stop, the Bulldogs took over at the 49-yard line, and their running game continued to flourish in the quarter. Joe Buchanan had a big run on the first play of the drive that put Aberdeen near the red zone, and Holliday capped the quick drive off with a four-yard touchdown run that extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 13-0 with 3:54 left in the first.
Aberdeen’s defense forced another three-and-out, and their offense received the ball in Hatley territory going into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs’ passing game opened up in the second as passes from Jermaine Strong to Payne and ML Fort put them in the red zone.
A penalty against Aberdeen took away a touchdown pass and three additional penalties pushed them back to around the 20-yard line, but a pass from Strong to TJ Fields helped gain some of that yardage back. Strong found the end zone on a nine-yard run that gave the Bulldogs a 19-0 lead in the second.
The Bulldogs took over at the five-yard line after a blocked punt and recovery by Sykes. Isaiah Smith increased Aberdeen’s lead with a four-yard touchdown run, and Eubanks drilled the extra point to put the Bulldogs up 26-0.
On the first play of Hatley’s next possession, Strong came away with an interception and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.
Shortly after, Aberdeen’s special teams recovered a fumble at the 22-yard line on the kick return. The Hatley defense got two much-needed stops behind the line against the rolling Bulldog offense, but it was not enough as Strong took off on third down and scored on a 40-yard run that gave Aberdeen a 39-0 lead going into halftime after the extra point.
Midway through the third, the Bulldogs’ special teams came up big again, this time on a 48-yard punt return by Strong.
Hatley brought in Josh Griffin at quarterback to try to put some points on the board late in the third quarter. Griffin connected on an 11-yard pass to Kade Starling, but the Tigers’ drive ended on a fumble recovery by the Bulldogs at Hatley’s 30-yard line.
After the fumble recovery, Sykes scored on a 29-yard touchdown run and capped off the homecoming win at 51-0.
Strong finished the game with a combined 107 yards and four total touchdowns. Sykes, Payne, Holliday and Smith each combined for 98 rushing yards and had a touchdown.
“Jermaine (Strong) had a heck of a game, and our offensive line did a really good job in opening up running lanes for those guys,” Williams said. “This win makes our week of preparation a little bit easier going into Noxubee County, even though they have totally different play styles. They’re champions, and we know that, so we’ve got to put our big boy pants on and come out ready to play.”