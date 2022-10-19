ABERDEEN – Aberdeen’s offensive attack could not be contained in Thursday’s game against East Webster. The Bulldogs’ pieced together nearly 500 yards of offense in the 48-14 win.
“We wanted to try and get our running game going and improve on it because I feel like we’ll need it in the playoffs” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “Defensively, we still have a few things to clean up, but they’ve been playing well and have improved each week. Jelon (Peterson) has been close with picks all year, and he finally capitalized on them. That’s just a tribute to the hard work that he’s put in all year.”
Aberdeen’s defense stifled the Wolverines on their first possession of the game with a tackle by Sumarion McMillian. Jeffery Sykes and Jermaine Strong got the offense started with a string of big runs, and Chris Holliday capped the drive off with a 50-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead in the first.
After another defensive stop, Strong continued to lead the offense with a pair of completions to Justin Payne, while Sykes and Joe Buchanan had carries for positive yards. Strong finished things off by hurdling over an East Webster defender for a seven-yard touchdown run.
Strong also completed the two-point conversion run to give his team a 14-0 lead at the start of the second. After a fumble recovery by East Webster, Kaleb Warnock got his team on the scoreboard with a one-yard touchdown run to cut the score to 14-7 in the second.
The Bulldogs responded on their next possession, marching down the field and scoring on a 13-yard run by Strong. He connected on the two-point conversion pass to ML Fort to extend Aberdeen’s lead.
The blazing Bulldogs’ offense did not stop there as they went into halftime with a 36-7 lead after a pair of touchdown completions from Strong to Peterson and Payne for 55 and 25 yards.
“I challenged Jermaine (Strong) to give me around 150 passing yards, and our entire offense rose to the occasion,” Williams said. “Jelon (Peterson), Justin (Payne) and ML (Fort) came through some big catches. We’re trying to get everything moving in the right direction as far as trying to make a run at the playoffs.”
Aberdeen’s momentum carried over into the second half with the ball on the 44-yard line. First-down runs by Strong and Holliday set up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Strong to Fort, giving the Bulldogs a 42-7 lead.
The Wolverines’ next possession was short-lived as Peterson came away with an interception for Aberdeen’s defense on the second play of the drive. A fumble gave the ball right back to East Webster, but the Bulldogs redeemed themselves to start the fourth with another interception by Peterson at the Wolverines’ 18-yard line.
“I just did my part, and I happened to be there to make the plays,” Peterson said. “We just kept going as a team.”
Strong scored on a 10-yard run for his third rushing touchdown of the night, pushing the score to 48-7. East Webster lessened the blow on its next possession, scoring on a five-yard run with 1:07 left in the game.
Strong finished the night 10 of 13 passing for 244 yards and 131 rushing yards with six touchdowns. Holliday also contributed 91 rushing yards, while Fort added 85 receiving yards on four catches.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.