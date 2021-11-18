ABERDEEN – Aberdeen coach Alex Williams has seen the Bulldogs' defense carry his team all season.
They nearly did it again on Friday night, holding North Panola in check, but Aberdeen was unable to get in a rhythm offensively in the 20-6 MHSAA Class 3A second-round playoff loss.
“Our defense has carried us all year, and we were expecting more out of the offense,” Williams said. “We didn’t make the plays when they were there. We got down close there late and slipped down, and we didn’t make the plays and they did. They are a good football team, and that’s what happens. Good football teams make plays, and we didn’t make enough of them.”
The game started off well for the Bulldogs as first their defense came up with a stop on fourth down on North Panola’s first offensive possession, and they were then able to turn that stop into points.
Chris Holliday broke free for 22 yards on a first-down carry, and an unsportsmanlike penalty helped them get into North territory.
Jermaine Strong found the edge and gave the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead on his 28-yard touchdown run after the two-point conversion pass failed.
Aberdeen’s defense forced a three and out on the Cougars’ next possession, and the offense kept the Bulldogs’ ensuing drive alive as TJ Fields came up with another big catch. An illegal substitution penalty stalled that drive and forced Aberdeen to punt.
The Cougars had a momentum swing in the next couple of minutes as first, Limekin Walls tied the game up on his one-yard touchdown run, set up by a 26-yard keeper by QD Walls.
QD Walls made his presence known on defense next, stripping the ball and scoring on a 35-yard fumble return touchdown for a 12-point swing in less than a minute.
The duo of Strong and Fields were able to get the Bulldogs back in the red zone again as they connected on passes of 30 and 23 yards, but that opportunity ended on a North stop on fourth and goal, sending the Bulldogs into the locker room trailing 12-6 at the half.
The Bulldogs’ defense made another big play on North’s opening drive of the third quarter with Jenari Bell forcing a fumble to end a promising offensive threat for the Cougars.
“The entire defense played their tails off. Those guys have been playmakers, and the entire defense played a really good game,” Williams said. “We’ve been leaning on them all year, so our hats off to them. Our defensive staff put a good game plan together, and they did what they had to do.”
Bell had a first down catch on the ensuing possession, but the Bulldogs were quickly forced to punt.
Ka’Darius Watkins had a sack in the next stop for the Aberdeen defense, and the offense started to show some promise with catches from Fields and Justin Payne to get them back in the red zone.
Strong was picked off on fourth and goal to end that threat, and the Cougars also came away with interceptions on the next two Bulldog possessions.
The Cougars were finally able to extend their lead with 1:44 to go, scoring on fourth and goal on a five-yard run from Limekin Walls. The Walls duo finished with over 200 yards as North moved on to face Winona in the third round.
Strong was 9 of 21 passing for 120 yards with Fields being his leading receiver with five catches for 81 yards.
“We just didn’t get it in the end zone, and that’s something we have to improve on for next season. It’s time for us to get back to work,” Williams said. “We came out and played hard, and it wasn’t our time. You hate to move on without your seniors, but we have a lot of juniors coming back. We just have to go out and work, get in the weight room and get better in some areas like finding ways to score points. We have to find some offensive production with TJ (Fields) leaving, and we have to get it done somehow, some way.”