HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers were up for the fight last Tuesday night in the first round of the Division 4-3A tournament, cutting an eight-point lead down to one, but the Aberdeen Bulldogs pulled out the 56-52 victory with late free throws to grab a playoff spot and end the Tigers’ season.
“This is our third time playing Hatley,” Aberdeen coach Marquis Burnet said. “It’s been a tough game each time, and tonight, we were able to pull it out and move forward.”
The Tigers scored the opening points of the game 23 seconds in when Luke Moffett nailed a three. Javian McMillian tied it nearly two minutes in with a three. Moffett gave the Tigers the lead back but Jenari Bell completed the three-point play to put the Bulldogs back up and started an 8-0 run capped off by McMillian’s second three. Jaxon Knight broke Hatley’s drought with a basket.
A steal by Bryston Jenkins found McMililan, who scored on the attack. The Tigers found their momentum again after a pair of Markhel Hunt free throws, and the quarter ended with Knight hitting a contested buzzer-beater to cut the lead to 13-11.
Tae Johnson started the second quarter by hitting his first three. An offensive board by Knight led to a Hunt basket, but Malik Williams countered with a putback.
The two teams went on a long scoreless drought that was broken when Knight streaked to the rim. McMillian’s third three took Aberdeen’s lead back out to seven, but the Tigers went on a 4-0 run that ended with a Bell basket. Knight cut the lead back to four with a free throw, and Jayden Green got them closer with his pair from the line, but the Bulldogs went into the locker room with a 24-22 lead.
McMililan opened the second half in a huge way with his fourth three of the game before Tyler Dabbs answered with his first points of the night for Hatley. McMillian hit right back after taking a Williams steal to the basket. A David Woods rebound was finished at the other end with a Knight basket but a make by Bell took Aberdeen’s to 33-26. Dabbs’ steal and score was followed by a cold spell by both teams that was stopped by Bell’s putback.
Hunt came right back with a three, but Williams answered with a basket that was countered by Woods. That stretch ended after Johnson’s three stretched the lead back to seven. Hunt answered with a three of his own to close the third.
The two teams went cold to begin the fourth quarter, but Johnson’s three in broke the drought. Knight quickly answered with a three, but the two teams entered another drought.
Hunt broke that one with a steal and score to bring the Tigers within two. The lead grew back to five before Moffett’s pair from the line. The Bulldogs stretched it back to seven off a miss on a free throw, but Knight answered with a drive down the baseline that Johnson quickly countered to go up 52-45. Hunt cut into the lead with a basket and then finished off a three-point play to make it a 53-50 contest with less than 30 seconds left. Hunt kept it going, taking a Knight rebound to the basket to cut the lead to 53-52. A timeout was called with 8.3 seconds left but Hunt fouled out, sending Johnson to the line, where he doubled the lead.
McMillian was fouled on the rebound and made another free throw, and then Hatley coach Brandon Bell called timeout with 3.5 seconds left to give his offense a chance. Moffett received the inbound but tight defense forced him to step out of bounds. Johnson was fouled with 2 seconds left and missed both to keep Hatley’s hopes alive, but he made one with less than a second left to seal it.
McMillian led all scorers with 20 points while Johnson added 13 of his own for the Bulldogs. Hunt led Hatley with 19 points, and Knight added 16.
Thursday
(G) Houston 41, Aberdeen 33: Houston built up an early lead, going up 26-12 at the half and 33-15 at the end of the third. Aberdeen’s 11-0 run early in the third, which included a three from Jamia Johnson, brought them to within nine at 35-26.
Jamiyah Hoskins sank a three, and Johnson followed her with a layup to get to within six at 37-31, but the Lady Toppers hung on for the win.
Hoskins had 11 points off the bench and Johnson was right behind her with 10.
(G) Noxubee County 65, Hatley 47: The Lady Tigers nearly upset the division’s No. 1 seed, attempting a second-half comeback that just fell short.
Hatley trailed by double digits, but a boost off the bench from Madison Mitchell late in the second got them to within eight twice.
A 12-3 run in the third with contributions from Peyton Wilkinson, Chloe Wilbanks, Brooklyn Owen, Karlie Edwards and Lexi Miller cut it to seven at 39-32 late in the quarter.
Noxubee stretched it back out early in the fourth, and Hatley was only able to get to within 12. Mitchell scored 11 points off the bench to lead Hatley.
(B) Noxubee County 58, Aberdeen 50 (OT): The Bulldogs had a one-point lead on Jenari Bell’s layup with 17 seconds to go, but the Tigers forced overtime with a free throw.
Aberdeen’s Malik Williams scored first in overtime, but that was Aberdeen’s final lead as Noxubee went on an 8-0 run. Tae Johnson cut it to two with a three in the final 30 seconds before the Tigers closed out the game from the line.
Jeremiah White paced the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Bell had 12 before fouling out to close regulation.
Friday
(B) Aberdeen 42, Choctaw County 41: The Bulldogs claimed the No. 3 seed in the division by hanging on for the win in the fourth quarter.
Aberdeen trailed by four at the half, but took the lead in the third quarter by outscoring the Chargers 15-8. Tae Johnson hit a key three, while Javian McMillian, Jenari Bell and T.J. Fields each had a pair of buckets.
The Bulldogs were held to just five points in the fourth, four of that from Jeremiah White, but held on for the victory. Johnson led with 13 points.
(G) Aberdeen 62, Hatley 45: The Lady Bulldogs claimed their third win of the season over county rival Hatley, riding a large first-half lead, thanks to a trio of threes from Taylor Harrison. Jamiyah Hoskins and Jamia Johnson also hit treys.
Jada Moore and Johnson kept the lead comfortable in the third quarter, while Kierstyn Riddle had six points in the fourth.
Riddle paced the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points, while Harrison with 11 and Moore with 10 were also in double figures. Kenlee Wilkinson poured in 22 points for Hatley to lead all scorers.