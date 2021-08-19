Aberdeen coach Alex Williams always has big plans for his team to get better in the offseason, and this year, he was finally able to see those play out.
Last season, he saw the Bulldogs making gains before COVID-19 shut down their spring and then cost them time during the summer.
“This is the first year that we came out of the offseason during school, gave them a short little break and then went into the summer,” Williams said. “I have been careful about giving them a few breaks. We have had about three weeks off during the summer because we went incredibly hard during the spring.”
That offseason included some 7-on-7, which Williams hopes will help his offensive players.
“We worked out and had them retrain their minds on how work should be. We did a little 7-on-7 over there at Hatley, and I felt like we were competitive. I was pleased,” he said. “We really didn’t get a lot of opportunities to go out and practice, so I feel like we can be hopeful about our passing game. We worked out, ran and are trying to get back to the basics with blocking and tackling. We lifted a lot of weights right after the season. We had a really good offseason and have seen some gains and the bodies of some of the kids kind of change.”
So far, Williams feels like he has seen good leadership from his team, in both the senior and junior classes.
“I’m holding out hope that we have some good leadership, but get back to me in Week 3. Our juniors are very competitive, and they are pushing our seniors,” he said. “Our seniors are built of the right stuff that they don’t want to be pushed, and they want to be the ones pushing. I think that helps carry the team. It’s definitely changed our mindset and how we go about working in the weight room and getting ready for the spring game. With that, I thought they did a real good job of locking in.”
He hopes that will lead them through some close games in a competitive division.
“We had to get on to them and be like this isn’t last year. I love the 2021 class, but they had no leadership. They had good individual players but couldn’t come together to be team players,” Williams said. “For me, that was the hardest thing about last year. We were talented enough to win five games, and we just threw some away. Leadership takes over in those times, and we didn’t have any. You come in at the half down 14-0 to Amory, and we had no one step up to say, let’s keep this going, and all we need is a scoop and score on a fumble and we can find another touchdown somehow, some way.”
While plenty of the opponents are familiar, Williams said he doesn’t know what to expect when it comes to their new division, which keeps Hatley and Noxubee County but adds Amory and Nettleton.
“When you talk to coaches, they will say they are going to down. Coach Young at Noxubee says they have lost so many people and starting over at quarterback, but you just know they are going to be good,” Williams said. “The good thing for us is that we played Amory and Nettleton, so we know what to expect. Those will be dogfights. Amory is still Amory, and until our kids get over that hump, they are still going to be that. Nettleton is moving in the right direction and got a really good quarterback in. They still have holes, but Coach Keith is a good enough coach to coach them through that. Some of those games will come down to who makes the plays.”