Things will look a little different for the Aberdeen Bulldogs as far as roster and schedule changes, but the one thing that remains the same is their desire to want more heading into the 2023 season.
“No one wants to be the group that drops the torch,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We know what 1-10 looks like, and these guys don’t want to be the group that goes back to that. They want to continue to build the foundation to where we want it to be, and that’s a matter of pride.”
With a ton of new faces moving into starting positions this year, the Bulldogs have worked to build chemistry amongst their skill players over the summer.
“It’s been an experience because we’re having to do it a different way,” Williams said. “This senior class was the last group of freshmen that we had here when things were really bad, so they have that taste in their mouths and don’t want to go back. We had some success in our 7-on-7 scrimmages that helped build chemistry and develop Maurice (Howard). I think him and Justin have worked on their timing very well, and our other receivers know how quickly he wants to get the ball out of his hands.”
During these summer scrimmages, Williams highlighted that speed and defensive aggression will be one of their strengths while inconsistency at times was a weakness.
“I think that we’re aggressive, have a lot of overall team speed and tackle very well from what I saw in the spring game,” he said. “As far as a weakness, I would say that we’re not putting enough attention to details. We’re inconsistent and searching for an identity right now. I think the team is looking to see who’s going to be that guy to make a play when we need it, but I’ve been stressing that it doesn’t have to be just one guy. I feel like we have three or four guys that can.”
In order to build that consistency with his fairly new group, Williams knows that it will take some game experience.
“They need some good and bad things to happen to them so they can learn how to respond,” he said. “Last year, I think that we got into the mode of so many good things happening to us that we forgot how to respond and that cost us in the playoffs. When things got down, we didn’t have enough to get over the hump.”
The Bulldogs will be tested early as they host Shannon on August 25 for the first game of the season, but Williams believes that his team is up for the challenge.
“Opening up with Shannon is going to be a tough game and they’ll be athletic and well coached,” he said. “We have some tough teams on our schedule but the point of that is to prepare us for the playoffs. Winning a playoff game is hard and winning two is even harder, and we haven’t done that under me yet.”
