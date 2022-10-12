ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Bulldogs stepped up when it mattered the most to clinch their first division win of the season. The Bulldogs erupted in the fourth, scoring 28 points in the quarter to come away with a 40-23 win over Nettleton on Friday.
“Being a leader is tough, but on my end, it’s pretty easy,” Aberdeen quarterback Jermaine Strong said. “I’ve got guys that can back me up every time, and I wasn’t the only leader tonight. Big players make big plays, and my guys stepped up and played a big role tonight.”
It was a defensive stalemate in the first quarter as Nettleton’s first two possessions ended in a turnover on downs and a punt, while Aberdeen punted the ball on its first two possessions. Braylen Williams ended the scoring drought late in the first with a 79-yard touchdown run, and Payne Hairald nailed the extra point to put the Tigers up 7-0.
The Bulldogs got a little momentum going into the second as Strong picked up back-to-back first downs on a run and a pass to ML Fort. Nettleton’s defense forced a fourth-down situation after a pair of incompletions and a tackle for loss by Bryson Guess.
Aberdeen elected to go for it on fourth down, and it paid off as Strong found some daylight on a 14-yard touchdown run, cutting the score to 7-6 after the failed two-point conversion. Both teams’ final drives stalled out to end the half as Nettleton headed into halftime with a lead.
The Bulldogs got the ball at the 20-yard line to start the third, and they found some success in their passing game with Strong finding Justin Payne and Fort for first downs. After a run by Chris Holliday, Strong connected with Fort again for a 52-yard touchdown pass to give Aberdeen a 12-7 lead.
The Tigers quickly answered back as a first-down completion from Williams to Gavin Pargo set up a 35-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Pargo. Nettleton gained a 15-12 lead after Williams found Anterion Venson on the two-point conversion pass.
Nettleton’s defense came away with a big stop on a long drive by the Bulldogs as Zavian Dilworth made an interception, but the offense was unable to capitalize on the takeaway as Aberdeen forced a three-and-out.
At the start of the fourth, an errored snap on the punt sailed over the kicker’s head and was recovered by Aberdeen’s Jelon Peterson, and he returned it around 20 yards for a touchdown. Strong gave his team a 20-15 lead on a two-point conversion pass to Fort.
“We didn’t execute offensively on some things, and we left points on the board in the first half, which came back to cost us,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “I thought our effort was there, but we just have to execute on some things better.”
Nettleton wasted no time in redeeming itself after the mistake as a pair of first-down runs from Williams set up a 35-yard touchdown run by Williams. Jay Hawkins completed the two-point run to give the Tigers a 23-20 lead.
The Bulldogs saw success on their next drive with runs from Holliday and a 30-yard pass from Strong to Payne. After a first-down run by Strong, Jayden Walker snuck in for a 17-yard touchdown run to help Aberdeen regain the lead.
Pargo got an interception on the two-point attempt to leave the score at 26-23. Aberdeen’s defense forced Nettleton to punt on fourth down after a tackle for loss by R’Jay Hazzle, and the Bulldogs took over at the Tigers’ 46-yard line.
“Our defense has been there for us during my entire time coaching, and they come through with some big stops and turnovers,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “The defensive showing that we had against Amory just wasn’t us, and we had a chip on our shoulder in this game. We have a few things to clean up, but being able to hold an offense like Nettleton to 23 points is big.”
Runs by Holliday, Strong and Jeffery Sykes moved the chains for Aberdeen and set up a five-yard touchdown run for Strong. The Bulldogs gained a 34-23 lead after the two-point conversion pass from Strong to Fort.
“Jermaine (Strong) is that guy, and he’s been that guy since his freshman year,” Alex Williams said. “He always wants the ball in his hands when it’s crunch time. When you’ve got a guy like that, with all the abilities he has, good things are going to happen.”
Aberdeen’s defense got another takeaway on the first play of Nettleton’s drive as a fumble was recovered by Walker and returned down to the one-yard line. Joe Buchanan punched in the one-yard touchdown run to add to the Bulldogs’ lead with 1:19 left in the game.
“We looked like a completely different team compared to last week,” Alex Williams said. “We had something to prove coming into this game, and we came out and executed everything that we practiced against a tough offensive team. They hit us with some shots, but we didn’t drop our heads. We just kept playing hard.”
Strong finished with 147 passing yards and 71 rushing yards, while Holliday also added 48 yards on the ground. Fort was the leading receiver for Aberdeen with 79 yards, while Payne added 50 yards.
For Nettleton, Williams finished 11 of 19 passing for 123 yards and tallied 163 rushing yards. Dilworth was the leading receiver with 54 yards, while Pargo added 35 yards.
