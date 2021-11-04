The Aberdeen Bulldogs closed out their regular season with a 36-8 loss against their division rivals Noxubee County.
Lack of focus in the first half and inability to score in the red zone were the two key factors that Aberdeen coach Alex Williams pointed to in the loss.
“I don’t think we had really good focus to start the game,” Williams said. “We didn’t play up to our standards on defense at all, and Noxubee was able to run the ball on us a good bit. We dug ourselves into a hole in the first half with turnovers, and we settled down in the second half, but it was just too much to overcome at that point. We got into the red zone a few times and couldn’t cash in, and we missed some deep shots. Overall, it was a rough night, and we didn’t play up to par.”
The Bulldogs' only score of the night was in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard run by Jermaine Strong, and TJ Fields completed the two-point conversion.
“Noxubee came out with a pretty good defensive plan against us, and I thought they executed their offensive plans very well, so that made it difficult on us,” Williams said. “Offensively, Chris Holliday had a good night running the ball for us. TJ Fields had a pretty good game with five or six catches. Defensively, Jeffery Sykes, Jayden Walker and Jenari Bell played well at times, and TJ (Fields) had an interception for us.”
Williams said his message to his team after the loss against Noxubee County was fixing the mistakes in order to prolong their season.
“I told the guys that we still haven’t played our best ball yet. We’re still trying to figure it out,” Williams said. “My message to them was let’s clean up our mistakes and earn the rights to play again the following weeks.”
Aberdeen is set to play its first playoff game at Water Valley on Friday. Williams said he knows that this opportunity should not be taken lightly.
“It’s always a blessing to earn your way into the playoffs and get more opportunity to play football,” Williams said. “We’ll be going in as a three seed rather than having a home playoff game as a two seed, but it is definitely a step in the right direction for the program. I feel like we made some strides this year, but I’m just not satisfied with where we’re at right now. We got the opportunity to play, now it’s time to earn it every week after that.”