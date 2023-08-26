ABERDEEN – When things started to look up for the Aberdeen Bulldogs in the first half, offensive struggles plagued them in the second, resulting in a 35-12 loss to Shannon on Friday.
“We fought and didn’t lay down at all, but the cramps, heat and weather got to us,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “Not being in the best shape in the world finally caught up to us. We didn’t have our starters out there as much as we could have, so we had to put some guys in that have played any varsity. All of that stuff made it hard on us, but we’re not going to make excuses. It was a war of attrition, and they had more bodies to throw at it than we did.”
The Bulldogs struggled to open up their running game on their first two possessions, resulting in the Red Raiders finding their footing offensively. Shannon scored its first two touchdowns in the first on completions of 19 and 48 yards from Treyshun Spurgon to Dagarrious Clifton and Damari Shannon, giving them a 14-0 lead.
After a blocked punt put Shannon on Aberdeen’s four-yard line, the Bulldogs caught a break after the Red Raiders’ running back fumbled in the end zone for a touchback. Despite the big stop, Aberdeen’s drive went backwards and ended in a three-and-out to start the second quarter.
With the ball on Aberdeen’s 40-yard line, the Bulldogs’ defense got a much-needed stop as R’Jay Hazzle and Samuel Eckford both had sacks on the drive. Aberdeen utilized that momentum on the punt return as Justin Payne took it 65 yards to the house, giving the Bulldogs their first touchdown with 9:22 left in the second.
The Red Raiders responded with a 57-yard kick return by Tristen Jones, setting the score at 21-6. Aberdeen’s next two drives stalled out, but Zay Fort made a big play on special teams, recovering a bobbled punt at Shannon’s 16-yard line.
This play set up a three-yard touchdown completion from Maurice Howard to Payne to cut the score to 21-12 with three seconds remaining until halftime after the failed two-point conversion.
The tides looked like they were starting to turn for the Bulldogs as a sack by Jaqualen Cunningham and Hazzle forced a turnover on downs to start the third, but Aberdeen’s first possession of third ended in a fumble and a 10-yard loss.
The Red Raiders capitalized on their next drive and got into the end zone on an eight-yard run by Carmelo Loving. Loving scored another rushing touchdown to start the fourth after Shannon’s defense came away with an interception. The Red Raiders posted a second-half shutout to seal the win.
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back in their Week 2 game against West Lowndes.
“I don’t know much about them, but we’ve just got to get guys healthy and execute plays whenever we come out,” Williams said. “We know that they’ll be a tough, athletic team, but the biggest thing about it is we’ll have to come out and execute better.”
