The Aberdeen Bulldogs have inched oh so close to their first win since early last season twice this year and nearly saw it happen on Friday night in their division opener against Choctaw County.
The Chargers scored early in the third quarter and held on for the 27-25 win over Aberdeen.
“It was a defensive battle for sure, and both teams played well,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We had some guys go out and come back cramping and things like that, and Johnathan (Moore) cramped up in the fourth quarter, which kind of hurt us. We’re still struggling with not having a lot of players or depth to put out there and to get guys rested and ready to go at key spots and key times.”
Aberdeen had a long touchdown run by quarterback Jermaine Strong called back on its first possession, but the Bulldogs were able to keep that drive alive with some big runs by Moore and a catch by T.J. Fields. Moore’s run put them at the 1-yard line, and JaNolan Jones punched the touchdown in from there.
Choctaw answered quickly, but Jones scored on another 1-yard run.
Also in the second quarter, Jenari Bell had a scoop and score on a blocked punt, and Fields hauled in an 18-yard touchdown reception from Strong.
The Chargers pushed ahead 27-25 on their first possession of the third quarter. The Bulldogs had to punt and fumbled the snap, giving Choctaw the ball at the Aberdeen 30-yard line.
Making the play
“They threw a fade on fourth down in the end zone, and their guy caught it. He made a play, and our guy didn’t,” Williams said. “I thought we played about as well as we could play, but we had some holding and some pre-snap penalties that stopped a lot of drives in the second half.”
Penalties hurt the Bulldogs the most in the fourth as they attempted to retake the lead.
“JaNolan established himself as our short yardage back and had a good game, and Jermaine did well throwing and running the ball,” Williams said. “T.J. made some plays for us on both sides of the ball, and Jenari (Bell) and Wyza (Randle) had good nights on defense. Our defensive line played well as a whole, and those guys have been showing up week in and week out. It was good to put up some points tonight and give defensive some confidence.”
Williams said while it was a positive to play well against Choctaw, it was still disappointing to not be able to come away with the win.
“That’s a team that won our division last season, and you have them on the ropes so you want to win because for one, that almost guarantees you go to the playoffs,” he said. “I don’t think there is any team in our division that’s so much better than us in the first 11 guys, but when depth comes into play, that’s where we’re falling short. When you haven’t won a game in over a year, you’re kind of looking for the other shoe to drop and sometimes when you look for something to happen, it does. We’re trying to grow up and learn how to win football games.”
Aberdeen travels to division rival Hatley on Thursday in a game that decided the final playoff spot in Division 4-3A last season.
“They are kind of where we were last year with a new coach and new way of doing things, but they have two wins so they’re figuring things out, and you can’t take them lightly,” Williams said. “We have to put a good game plan together and get our guys ready with a good week of practice. They have their quarterback (Markhel Hunt) back, and he had a big game against us last year. He runs hard for someone his size, has no quit and he’s got our respect. Coach (Clint) Adair is doing a great job with them.”