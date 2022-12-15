MACON – The Aberdeen Bulldogs played with fight and energy through the first two quarters, but they were unable to withstand it in the second half, falling 65-49 to West Lowndes on Saturday.
“We’re getting better, but we’ve got to have a complete game,” Aberdeen coach Kelvin Young said. “We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds, and we can keep hurting ourselves if we expect to win ball games. The effort is there, but we’ve got to quit hurting ourselves so we can turn this season around.”
Baskets from Rodney Williams, Chris Sykes and Tallie Webber helped Aberdeen jump out to a 7-2 lead in the first. The Panthers cashed in on a few baskets to cut the score down to one, but the Bulldogs went into the second half with an 11-8 lead after a pair of buckets from Webber.
Webber cashed in on a three-pointer to add to Aberdeen’s lead, but West Lowndes stormed back to gain a three-point lead. Free throws by Webber and ML Fort tied the game up at 18-18.
West Lowndes extended its lead to as much as six points in the quarter, but a three-pointer by Gary Brown and a layup from Fort made it a one-point game. The Panthers went into halftime with a 31-25 lead.
The Panthers opened the third with a 9-2 run to pull away from Aberdeen. Williams and Sykes put in a layup to cut into the Panthers’ lead as Aberdeen went into the fourth down 45-32.
Webber scored the Bulldogs’ first five points to start the fourth, putting the score at 52-37, and Brown chipped in with a basket as well. Webber knocked down a pair of free throws and drained a three-pointer, but it was not enough to bring the Bulldogs back.
“We could’ve taken better care of the ball in that second half,” Young said. “We hurt ourselves by not taking care of the ball, and that gave them some momentum.”
Webber finished with a team-high 21 points, while Brown added seven points in the loss.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...From Friday evening to Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road
located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the
river also begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.0 feet Saturday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&