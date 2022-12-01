COLUMBUS – Aberdeen competed hard in the first half to keep things close with West Lowndes during its Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday, but turnovers derailed the Bulldogs in the second as the Panthers clinched a 70-52 win.
“We started out pretty good, but we started to make the same old mistake of turning the ball over when we’re hanging in there with a team,” Aberdeen coach Kelvin Young said. “That’s a problem that we’ve been facing recently, and we have to learn how to limit those turnovers when we’re leading.”
Baskets by Chris Sykes and Tallie Webber gave the Bulldogs a lead in the first, and ML Fort added to that lead with a three-pointer to go up 9-6. West Lowndes gained a one-point lead later in the quarter, but baskets from Tylan Partlow, Fort and Webber gave Aberdeen a 16-13 lead heading into the second.
Fort and Sykes extended Aberdeen’s lead to start the second, but the Panthers strung together a 12-0 run to gain a 26-20 lead and force Aberdeen to call a timeout. After the timeout, Webber, Jaqualen Cunningham and Fort put in baskets to cut the score to 26-25.
West Lowndes went on another run to go up by eight, but a shot by Fort knotted the score at 35-29 at halftime.
Baskets from Cunningham, Webber and Fort helped the Bulldogs regain a 36-35 lead to start the third. West Lowndes responded with a 25-2 run midway through the third to take a 60-38 lead.
Fort cut the score to 60-40 heading into the fourth after finishing on a layup at the buzzer.
Webber and Sykes put in baskets during the early stages of the fourth, but West Lowndes maintained its big lead. Aberdeen finished the game out with a 6-0 run led by Partlow, Webber and Maurice Howard.
Fort finished the game with 19 points, while Webber added 16 for the Bulldogs.
“Those two performed the best that they could, but I’ve got to get some other players going in order to improve this team the best that I can,” Young said.
(G) West Lowndes 39, Aberdeen 24
The Lady Bulldogs got off to a slow start in their game against West Lowndes on Saturday, but they started to turn things around in the third quarter.
A big fourth-quarter run by the Lady Panthers helped them take a 39-24 win.
West Lowndes jumped out to a 14-1 lead in the first quarter and headed into the second with a 16-3 lead. Aberdeen’s offense bounced back in the second, outscoring the Lady Panthers 5-2 in the quarter with multiple baskets from Taliyah Cunningham.
The Lady Bulldogs continued to chip away at the Lady Panthers’ lead in the third with baskets from Jayla Perry and Cunningham, cutting the score to 20-14. Sereniti McMillian and Gabrielle Holliday also put in baskets in the quarter to bring the score to 28-19 heading into the fourth.
West Lowndes went on an 11-2 run to extend its lead to 39-21 late in the fourth. McMillian and Cunningham scored the final few points for Aberdeen with a free throw and a layup.
Cunningham finished with a team-high 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs, while McMillian added five points. Perry also contributed four points in the loss.
