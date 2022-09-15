ABERDEEN – After being shut out last week against Houston, the Aberdeen Bulldogs showed resilience as they beat Calhoun City in a 30-28 overtime thriller on Thursday. ML Fort was the star of the show Thursday night with two touchdowns, including the game-winner.
“ML stepped up into that role,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “He looked at other guys make those plays last year and was frustrated because he wanted to be that guy. He’s stepped into that role, and he’s been getting better.”
After giving up a touchdown on the opening drive, the Bulldogs’ offense came out swinging as Jermaine Strong connected on a pass to Fort. Two plays later, Strong found Fort again for the touchdown, and the two-point conversion tied the game at 8-8.
A tackle from Jayden Walker and Jeffery Sykes put the Wildcats in a hole, but they answered with a 50-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs’ offense responded again as Strong hit Ethan Smith and Fort for completion, then back-to-back runs by Chris Holliday marched Aberdeen to the four-yard line.
Joe Buchanan ran it in for the touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead after the failed two-point conversion. KaDarius Watkins and Strong made back-to-back tackles to force a punt to begin the second quarter.
Jelon Peterson’s tackle and a pass breakup by Sykes gave the Wildcats a fourth-and-five situation at the Bulldogs’ 20-yard line. R’Jay Hazzle made a drive-ending tackle, and a penalty gave the Bulldogs the ball at their own 10-yard line.
Strong’s keeper gave Aberdeen a bit of breathing room, but the drive stalled. Fort came through on defense with a pick on the next drive, but the Bulldogs’ drive ended in a three-and-out.
A three-and-out for the Bulldogs’ defense forced Calhoun City to punt in the third quarter. The punter fumbled the ball, and Billy Daniels came out of the pile with the football for Aberdeen.
Strong scored on a keeper, but a holding penalty brought it back. Two plays later, a fumble ended Aberdeen’s scoring threat.
Walker and the defense tried to slow the Wildcats’ role, but it was all for naught as the Wildcats retook the lead. Strong found Justin Payne on back-to-back passes to end the third quarter.
After penalties began the fourth quarter, Holliday punched it in for the touchdown, and the two-point conversion tied the game at 22-22.
The game slowed down, and the Wildcats got the ball with 1:58 left in the fourth. A tackle by Rasheed Byars helped force a punt, and the Bulldogs got the ball back with 35 seconds left.
Holliday made a short gain, while Strong took a knee to end regulation. The Wildcats scored on the first play of overtime, but Daniels and Peterson led the charge and made the stop on the two-point conversion attempt.
It only took the Bulldogs’ offense one play to answer as Strong threw a short pass to Fort, who ran down the sideline for the score.
“We just held on to Coach Williams’s shoulders and went with the play,” Fort said.
The Bulldogs went for the two-point conversion and converted it when Strong’s pass found Walker in the end zone to seal the 30-28 win.
“We talked all week and all offseason about fighting and persevering over obstacles,” Williams said. “They showed a lot of good character. They didn’t fall apart. They came together and made plays when they had to make plays.”
