ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Bulldogs carried an early lead but saw that evaporate in the second and third quarters. They tried to recover in the fourth but eventually fell short to Grenada, 53-48, in the nightcap of the Aberdeen Shootout on Saturday night.
“We had a great start tonight, and we didn’t quit even when we got down,” Aberdeen coach Marquis Burnett said. “We had a quick start, which has always been our weakness, and coming out of the halftime, we have been slow, so we had another good start then. We have been finishing games slow, and I thought we had a good finish. Those are all good things to see for a young team.”
The Bulldogs started the game on a 9-0 run with Tae Johnson and Jaylan Loggan each hitting threes and Javian McMillian putting in an easy basket. Johnson hit another three late in the first to take the lead out to double digits at 12-2, and Jenari Bell ended the quarter with a free throw for a 13-6 advantage.
Bell and Malik Williams kept the lead comfortable early in the second, but the Chargers tied the game midway through. Johnathan Moore got open under the basket to go up 21-19, but a pair from the line sent both teams into the half tied at 21-21.
Bell made a free throw, and Jayden Walker put in a layup on his miss on the back end to retake the lead at 24-21. The Chargers cut that to one, but back-to-back buckets from McMillian and Bell extended it to five. Johnson found his groove from three-point range again to run the lead up to as many as six, but Grenada ended the quarter on a 14-2 run to take a 42-36 lead into the final quarter. Bell’s layup accounted for the only Aberdeen points in the run.
The Chargers kept the run going with the first two baskets of the fourth to run the lead out to double digits at 46-36 before Johnson was able to answer with a three. Bell followed him up with a bucket to cut it to 46-41, but Grenada got open for a three in the corner to run the lead back to eight.
Loggan and Jermaine Strong scored on back-to-back trips down the floor, and Johnson sank another three-pointer to get to within one at 49-48 with less than a minute to go.
“Tae shot the ball well tonight,” Burnett said. “They were on him the last couple of times he had the ball, and we couldn’t get him open on that last play. It’s good to compete with a 5A Grenada team at our place, and this was a good team-building game. It shows our growth.”
The Chargers were good on all four of their free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.
Johnson finished with 17 points and was named the Bulldogs’ MVP of the game, while Bell was also in double figures with 14 points.
(G) Grenada 51, Aberdeen 42
The Lady Bulldogs, too, were foiled by a big run from Grenada, this one in the second quarter.
Aberdeen trailed just 14-11 at the end of the first with Jamia Johnson, Tyquasia McMillian and Jamiyah Hoskins all putting in points, but the Lady Chargers were able to extend that advantage to 37-16 at the half.
The Lady Dogs were held to just a three from Hoskins and a putback by Makayla Davis in the second.
Hoskins hit a long two coming out of the halftime break, and she and Kierstyn Riddle worked to cut into the Grenada lead in the third, getting it to within 13 points.
Johnson and Brianna Smith cut it to 46-32 early in the fourth, and Hoskins put in a three to trail by just 12. Hoskins and Gabrielle Holliday were able to cut it to a single-digit lead in the final minutes.
Hoskins finished with 17 points, while Riddle was named Aberdeen’s MVP of the game.