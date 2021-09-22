The Aberdeen Bulldogs saw their ground game came to life in their second-straight win, 26-21 on the road at Mooreville, this week after struggling in last week’s game against Calhoun City.
“Our offense was able to show up and carry us this week,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We were able to get our running game going, which is extremely important because we struggled in that aspect last week. It started raining early in the game, and we didn’t feel comfortable running the ball, but we were able to push through it and run well."
The Bulldogs got their first points of the game on a one-yard run by Jeffery Sykes to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter after the missed extra point.
The Troopers took a 7-6 lead in second quarter after Jacob Scott scored on a run with 8:06 left in the quarter.
In the third quarter, Aberdeen scored on a one-yard run by Joe Buchanan but failed to get the two-point conversion.
The Bulldogs pulled away from the Troopers and closed out the game in the fourth quarter after a pair of 30-yard touchdown runs by Jermaine Strong, and a two-point conversion by T.J. Fields put Aberdeen on top 26-21.
“Joe (Buchanan) had a really good night running the ball, and Jermaine (Strong) had those two long rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter that helped secure the win,” Williams said. “Those two guys were the driving force in our offense tonight.”
With this victory, Aberdeen now has more wins than they did in the 2020 and 2019 season. Although Williams is pleased with the way his team has performed so far, he wants them to continue striving for more.
“Getting these back-to-back wins seems like uncharted territory for us because these past two seasons we’ve only won one game,” Williams said. “So, to actually have a two-game winning streak going on now is new, but we can’t get too caught up in that because that’s not our end goal. We’ve got to keep striving for more.”
Williams expects a physical next few days of practice as they prepare to match up against Caledonia.
“Next week is going to be a tough week of preparation for us,” Williams said. “We’ve got to fix a few things defensively that we didn’t do well this week. I don’t think we tackled well, and our overall physicality just wasn’t where it needed to be. Caledonia has a fast-paced offense, and they run the ball well, so we have our work cut out for us.”