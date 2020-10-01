AMORY – New Albany won the battle in the trenches on Friday night as the Bulldogs handed Amory their first loss of the season, 31-10.
New Albany was dominant on both sides of the football for the majority of the night.
“Our defense played well all night, they flew around and we challenged them to be more physical and I think that they did that,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. “Up front during the second half I thought that we took over at times and our offensive line matched that physicalness. I don’t there was any doubt that we were more physical tonight.”
New Albany got the lone score in the opening quarter as Caleb McDonald hit a 35-yard field goal for the 3-0 lead.
The Bulldog drove 64 yards in the second quarter with CJ Hill plowing in from the three for the first touchdown of the night and the PAT made it 10-0.
Bryn Camp put the Panthers on the scoreboard right before half with his 18-yard field goal, and the teams went to half with New Albany up 10-3.
Hill added another touchdown in the third period to give the Bulldogs a 17-3 lead, but Amory’s Jay Hampton caught a 91-yard pass from Hunter Jones to pull to within seven.
A.I. Nugent came back to score right before the quarter ended on a 19-yard run for the 24-10 lead after three.
Joe Mathis hit Mason Simmons on a 4-yard pass for the final Bulldog score.
“Honestly I just thought that we got physically whipped all night at the line of scrimmage,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “From an offensive standpoint, I thought that their defensive front and defensive box really put pressure on us all night. We had a hard time protecting our quarterback and a hard time establishing our running game, and when you can’t do that, you’re not going to be very successful offensively.”
Jones was 13 of 22 passing for 227 yards with Hampton hauling in seven catches for 188 yards.
The Panthers open up Division 1-3A play next week on the road at Kossuth.