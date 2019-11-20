OKOLONA – The Aberdeen Bulldogs led last Tuesday night’s contest for more than 30 minutes. A late comeback by the Okolona Chieftains put the game on T.J. Fields’ shoulders. His made free throw with 1.4 seconds left made the difference, securing a 55-54 win for the Bulldogs.
“The first shot was an air ball, and that was pressure,” Aberdeen coach Marquis Burnett said. “I tell them all the time you have to forget the last play. He refocused, hit the second shot and came through for us. That’s what a 10th grader is supposed to do.”
Tae Johnson got the game started for the Bulldogs by sinking a three-pointer, and Jenari Bell’s three-pointer took the lead to 6-1. He was fouled again after getting his third bucket of the quarter, but the free shot missed for the 10-3 lead. The Chieftains then went on a 4-0 run, but the Bulldogs answered by going back to the perimeter, with Bryston Jenkins’ attempt going in and out. ML Fort’s three-point attempt went through to break the Bulldog drought. Jermaine Strong was fouled and completed the three-point play at the line to take the lead to 16-10 at the end of the first.
The Chieftains went on another 4-0 run to begin the second quarter. That drought was broken by three straight threes by Johnson and Jeremiah White, who hit two of the three. Malik Williams had a putback for a 28-18 lead, and the Bulldogs went on a 6-3 run, led by Jaylan Loggan, to end the half. The final three Bulldog points of the half were scored from the line by Javian McMillian, T.J. Fields and Johnson to send the visitors to the locker room with a 34-21 lead.
McMillian opened the scoring in the second half with a trip to the line to stretch the lead to 16 points. The Chieftains went on a 6-0 run before the Bulldogs went on their own 7-0 run of their own.
Johnson’s make and free throw stopped the run, and Williams’ make and McMillian’s three took the Bulldog lead to 44-27. The Chieftains went on a 7-2 run to end the third quarter, with the only Bulldog points coming on a Jenkins basket.
Bell made a pair from the line to stretch the lead, and White made one of his free throws for a 49-36 lead. The Chieftains started to hit their stride, pulling the deficit back to single digits.
Bell took a long offensive board and was fouled on a drive to the rim, making a free throw to take the lead to 50-40. That lead was cut to two before Jenkins was fouled and sent to the line and made both shots. Okolona cut the lead to 52-51, but Williams added a free throw
McMillian fouled out after giving up the basket, but a free throw was missed to keep the game tied at 53-53 with 1:49 left. Johnson’s first foul sent the Chieftains to the line where they took the lead. Another timeout was when Strong was fouled with 40.8 seconds left and tied the game at 54-54.
A timeout was called with 14.7 seconds left, and the Chieftains took the ball down the court and a miss was rebounded by Bell. T.J. Fields was fouled with 1.4 seconds left and went to the line. His first free throw attempt was short of the mark, but his second attempt went through to give the Bulldogs the lead back. The Chieftains lost the inbound and the buzzer sounded to secure the Bulldog victory.
Johnson led Aberdeen scorers with 11 points, followed by Bell’s 10 points.
(G) Aberdeen 61, Okolona 36
The Lady Bulldogs won the first game of the night in convincing fashion for the sweep.
The Lady Bulldogs got the game started with a 9-0 run thanks to Miyunia Thomas, Paige Mathews and Jamiyah Hoskins. The Lady Chieftains went on a 4-0 run before Thomas was fouled and stretched the lead to 10-4.
Brianna Smith hit two straight three pointers to put the lead into double digits, and Thomas put the Lady Bulldogs up 18-4 at the end of the first.
Kierstyn Riddle took a steal to the rim to put the Lady Bulldogs up 20-4, before the Lady Chieftains ended their six-minute scoring drought by cutting the lead to 20-7. Hoskins was fouled on the next sequence and made one of two from the line, but both teams went on a nearly four-minute scoring drought. MaKayla Davis broke the drought when she made one of two from the line, and a Hoskins steal was bounced to Mathews, who finished with a layup.
The Lady Bulldogs caught the defense sleeping on the inbound, with Hoskins taking the inbound through a wide-open lane and scoring for the 28-14 lead. Riddle’s make made it a 32-17 lead at halftime.
Hoskins took the inbound to begin the second half and scored, and Riddle’s basket stretched the lead to 36-17. The Lady Chieftains went on a 9-3 run with the only Aberdeen points coming from free throws from Hoskins and Riddle. The visitors put their foot down, going on a 10-2 run thanks to scrappy play.
“We played some great defense, but had some mental lapses in the second and third quarter,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “We’ve got a young team without a lot of playing experience, but we’re learning with every game. We’re just looking to get better with every possession, every game.”
The Lady Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas to begin the fourth quarter, with Hoskins getting a bucket off the steal. Thomas took a pass from Davis to stretch the lead to 55-30, before back to back fouls sent Arianna Prophette and Jamia Johnson to the line. They made their shots and Johnson’s bucket off the steal finished the Aberdeen scoring.
Hoskins was the leading scorer for the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points, followed by Thomas’ 14 points.