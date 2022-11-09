The Aberdeen Bulldogs had no problem putting up points in their first-round battle against Humphreys County, but defensive struggles and penalties hurt the Bulldogs as they fell 42-36 on Friday.
“I thought we played very well on offense at times, and we pretty much scored on every possession outside of a few times,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We had a tough time defensively and didn’t tackle well, so their offense gave us problems all night. They made timely passes and kept drives alive, and we had penalties that kept them moving along too. We just didn’t do a good job of stopping them, and that led to a shootout at the end.”
Jermaine Strong scored Aberdeen’s first touchdown in the first quarter on a 56-yard run, and Chris Holliday had a pair of touchdown runs in the second of six and 62 yards. Holliday’s two-point conversions helped the Bulldogs gain a 24-16 lead at halftime.
After the half, Williams said that his team had a hard time stopping the Cowboys as they scored on all of their possessions in the second half.
“We never stopped them,” Williams said. “We never forced a turnover of downs or a punt, so I think they scored on every possession they had in the second half. We made some plays defensively to get a stop, but we’d get hit with a penalty and never got the chance to get the ball away from them.”
A 19-yard touchdown run by Jeffery Sykes and a 38-yard touchdown completion from Strong to Payne kept things close heading into the fourth quarter. Down 42-36 with 1:04 left in the game, an unsportsmanlike penalty against Aberdeen stunted the Bulldogs as their quarterback was ejected.
“We were never able to take complete control of the game, and it was constantly back-and-forth,” Williams said. “I felt comfortable with it even after they scored a go-ahead touchdown, but we had an unsportsmanlike penalty and realized Jermaine (Strong) had been ejected from the game. We had to go out with a minute and four seconds left and try to go 80 yards without our starting quarterback. We were already up against a tall task, but it got even taller without him.”
Aberdeen finishes the season with a 7-4 record and will look to compete in a new 4-3A division next season.
“We’re going to have to start filling some holes in the offseason because we have a large group of highly productive seniors leaving,” Williams said. “As far as the new division, it’s still going to be tough. Nettleton is bringing a lot back, so they’re going to be good. Choctaw County, East Webster and Mooreville are all going to be tough, so we’ll have to prepare ourselves to be in for a fight and try to improve on what we’ve done over the past few years.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.