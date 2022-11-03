ABERDEEN - Jermaine Strong and the Aberdeen Bulldogs gave the crowd something to cheer about on senior night.
The senior quarterback rushed for two touchdowns, made two interceptions and gave his team a chance late. It was not to be as the Bulldogs ran out of steam and lost 24-20 to Noxubee County on Thursday.
“You always want to see your kids go out there and give an effort like they did in this game,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “They kept fighting, and that’s what we preach every day. That’s what we instill in them.”
Strong broke off for a huge run to set the Bulldogs up inside the Tigers’ 30-yard line on the second play of their first drive. Runs by Jeffery Sykes and Chris Holliday kept the drive going, and Strong scored when he stretched his arm across the goal line.
“He’s always been that guy, and he’s never shied away from it,” Williams said. “He always wants to make the big play.”
Jaqualen Cunningham, Sykes and Joe Buchanan led the charge and helped the defense force a three and out, but the Tigers responded on their next offensive possession to tie things up at 6-6 late in the first. The Tigers struck quickly to begin the second and took the lead, but ML Fort’s pick on the two-point conversion knotted the score at 12-6.
Aberdeen’s defense found a sliver of luck as Armari Parks recovered a fumble, but the drive went nowhere, and Noxubee extended its lead shortly after. Holliday and Strong kept the ball on the ground to get the ball to the Tigers’ 26-yard line.
After a big run by Strong to get to Noxubee’s eight-yard line, Sykes ran it in for a touchdown. Strong showed his defensive chops when he grabbed an interception with 20 seconds left in the half, and he racked up his second pick a minute into the second half.
The Tigers responded by getting an interception of their own and scoring on the first play of the drive midway through the third. In the fourth, Walker and Ka’Darius Watkins teamed up on a first down stop and two plays later, Walker swatted the ball away to force a punt.
“This is the first group that I had when I took over the job, and we have grown up together,” Williams said. “They’ve bought into everything that’s gone on, and that’s shown out there on the field these past two seasons. What they’ve given to this program, no one will ever forget.”
The Bulldogs started at the Tigers’ 29-yard line after a short kick. Strong made something out of nothing and scored his second touchdown after runs by Don Gilleylen and Sykes.
Strong connected with Fort on the two-point conversion pass to cut the score to 24-20. R’Jay Hazzle and Buchanan led the pack tackle on the next drive, and a deflection by Rasheed Byers forced a punt with 4:18 left.
Aberdeen took over at the 16-yard line, but a penalty pushed the Bulldogs back to the nine-yard line. The Bulldogs worked their way to the 43-yard line after a completion from Strong to Justin Payne and a run by Strong.
A pair of incompletions put an end to Aberdeen’s drive, giving the Tigers the ball back with 2:18 remaining as they ran out the clock.
