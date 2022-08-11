Last year’s Aberdeen Bulldogs basketball team was senior-heavy with six on the roster and five in the starting lineup. Aberdeen coach Kelvin Young acknowledged that this upcoming season might be a rebuild, but he accepted the challenge over the summer.
“I’m kind of starting over because our team last year was so senior-oriented,” Young said. “ML Fort is the only player on our team so far that has a little playing experience, and I believe he’s going to play a pretty big part for us as far as scoring the ball. Last year was sort of a rebuild too, but a few pieces fell into place. Now is where the work really begins, and these guys need to learn how to play first.”
This summer, the Bulldogs competed in a pair of games against Eupora and Coffeeville at a tournament in Calhoun City.
“Things were kind of challenging this summer because most of my players were at football, so we didn’t get to do a whole lot,” he said. “I got a chance to do a couple of games in the middle of June where we played Eupora and Coffeeville at a summer tournament in Calhoun City. Our girls’ team had a scrimmage in our gym, and one of the girls from Shannon got overheated, so our athletic director shut it down then. So, we didn’t get to host any scrimmages because we don’t have any air conditioning in our gym.”
The Bulldogs will have a completely new group this year, and Young believes Fort can make a big impact as their only returning player.
“The only guy that’s returning and has made a big impact so far is ML (Fort),” he said. “He was one of my scorers last year, and he played pretty well in those two games. The rest of the guys on the team are going to be fairly new.”
Outside of the two games in Calhoun City, the Bulldogs have mainly spent most of their time learning the game and working on basic fundamentals.
“Some of the things that I’ve been teaching the few guys that I had in practice are pretty basic things that they’re behind on,” he said. “People may think it’s odd, but they’re behind in fundamentals like left-hand layups, knowing how to set screens, spacing the floor and knowing how to properly cut to the basket. Passing is another thing that has been our priority, but there are a lot of things that we need to improve on.”
Young said that he is looking forward to teaching this new group and plans to push them to be the best that they can be.
“I’m looking forward to getting them to learn more about the basic fundamentals and knowing how to play basketball,” he said. “I tell them all the time that they have to put in the work not only with me but at home as well. If I’m stuck too long teaching them the basics, it’s going to be a challenge going up against experienced schools. It’s going to be a work in progress, but my job is to try and improve them.”
