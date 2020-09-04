Aberdeen lost its chance at a preseason game when their scrimmage against Okolona was rained out, putting their first game action against South Pontotoc this Friday night in their season opener.
“It’s unfortunate to lose the scrimmage, but it’s the nature of the business,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “Our kids haven’t played together against someone else since November 1, and I really wanted to kind of gauge where our faults were, what are strengths are and build on those strengths and play away our faults. We didn’t have the opportunity to that, and it’s really hard to do it in the first game.”
Aberdeen will see a familiar opponent when they welcome in South Pontotoc as South’s offensive coordinator Burt Ashley was the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach last season.
The Bulldogs nearly pulled off the comeback last season against the Cougars before taking a 24-20 loss.
“They know more about us than we do about them, and we know they are well-coached. They played well against us last year, and we shot ourselves in the foot early and fell short in our comeback,” Williams said. “I expect them to run the ball a lot and be efficient at it. Coach Ashley will help them with the wing T offense to maximize their strengths and hide their deficiencies, and their head coach is a defensive guy, so they will always be prepared there. We are putting our heads down and polishing up some of the things we haven’t done well. This will be a challenge, and if we were three games in, we would definitely be feeling better.”
Williams said he thinks his team is continuing to make small improvements in practice.
“We are taking baby steps, and the scrimmage, we would have been given the opportunity to see if the things we are focusing on have hit home with the kids. You kind of need that measuring stick to see where you are.”
Sophomore Jermaine Strong is taking over the starting quarterback role, and Williams said he’s seen him have a good grasp of their offense.
“We are asking him to do a lot, but he has shown a lot of maturity in keeping up,” he said. “As a whole, our defense is coming along well, and Coach (Jon) Hartley has done a really good job of teaching them. T.J. Fields has been impressive at free safety and keeping everybody lined up and coverages communicated. We have some real depth on the defensive line with Wyza Randle, Tyrese Daniel and Jenari Bell looking good. JaNolan Jones is really coming along at nose guard, and two dark horse guys in Jaquavis Walker and Tim Ewing are stepping it up.”
Aberdeen’s strength on offense will be their run game with seniors Johnathan Moore and Xavier Young, but they are working on developing their passing game.
“That’s completely odd to hear from an Aberdeen team. We don’t want to be one dimensional and for us to be forced to do things we don’t want to do,” Williams said. “We are trying to pay attention to detail on blocking, and even at receiver, we have to improve there as well. Those are the little things that are the difference in playing a 25-yard game or a 5-yard game.”