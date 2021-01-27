ABERDEEN – The Hatley Tigers came out to a fast start Tuesday night but the Aberdeen Bulldogs had a big run in the second quarter on their way to the 56-42 victory in Division 4-3A play.
“The run we had in the second quarter started with a good defensive effort,” Aberdeen coach Marquis Burnett said. “The second unit came in and really held it down for us.”
Luke Moffett got the game going nearly two minutes in with a three and sparked the Tigers to an 8-0 lead. Donavan Fields finally got the Bulldogs on the board with a drive up the lane. Moffett countered with his second three of the night but the Bulldogs caught a break after Jenari Bell made a free throw to cut the margin to eight.
That lead grew to double digits after Markhel Hunt was fouled, but Tae Johnson countered with a three for the Bulldogs. Jaxon Knight’s three late in the quarter gave the Tigers a 12-6 lead to close the first.
Malik Williams opened the second quarter with a block of Hunt’s shot, but Hunt finished the deal on a baseline drive. That gave the Tigers an 18-6 advantage, but the Bulldogs began to come back.
A Williams rebound was finished by a Javian McMillian basket from the paint. Jeremiah White scored on back-to-back possessions, and the run was capped with a Bryson Jenkins three that cut the lead down to two.
A second chance three by Tyler Dabbs stopped the run and took the lead back out to five but the Bulldogs kept grinding. Johnson began that charge with a three, but Dabbs hit right back, taking a Hunt pass to the rim. Bell converted White’s offensive rebound, and Jay Walker tied the game on a putback. Walker scored on the next possession to give the Bulldogs their first lead and capped the half with a basket for a 29-23 halftime lead.
The Tigers stormed back to begin the second half thanks to Dabbs’ three nearly two minutes in. That cut the lead in half and a Moffett steal was finished by Hunt’s drive that cut the lead to one. White stopped the run with a basket, and the lead grew back to five.
Brody Bickerstaff answered with a basket, but a Johnson three doubled the lead again. A long possession rewarded the Tigers as Conner Powell’s offensive rebound was put back by Dabbs. McMillian went on a four-point run late in the quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 41-32 lead to end the quarter.
Knight started the fourth quarter by draining a three, and Hunt’s two free throws cut the lead down to four. The Bulldogs stopped the run in a big way, scoring on three straight possessions to force a timeout with 4:01 left.
The Tigers came out swinging again after the timeout. Hunt scored off the steal, and Knight’s hoop and harm cut into the lead. A Williams conversion off a bounce pass ended any chance for the Tigers though. McMillian was fouled late and drained both free throws, andTyler Harrison’s putback sealed the 56-42 victory.
Dabbs led all scorers with 14 points with Hunt and Moffett adding 10 points each for Hatley. Johnson led the Bulldogs with 13 points, and McMillian added 11 of his own.
(G) Aberdeen 65, Hatley 35
The Lady Bulldogs did their part as well with a dominating performance to secure the sweep.
“I think we came out and focused a bit on defense and saw that transition for us tonight,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said.
The game began with threes by Jamia Johnson and Taylor Harrison to give the Lady Bulldogs a 6-0 lead. Kenlee Wilkinson scored the point for Hatley at the line nearly three minutes in, but the Lady Bulldogs went on another run that stopped on a pair of free throws from Haley Brooke Hadaway. Johnson stopped that Hatley momentum, scoring off a Taliyah Cunningham steal.
A steal by Kenlee Wilkinson was finished with a drive by Kilie Edwards in the last minute of the quarter. That was the first basket of the evening for the Lady Tigers and cut the margin to 18-7.
Moore opened the second quarter with a free throw that was answered by Hadaway’s make. The Lady Bulldogs’ lead grew to fourteen, but Wilkinson’s four-point run and Hadaway’s free throw cut the lead down to nine.
Aberdeen’s lead grew to 12 before Lexi Miller hit a long two to stop the run, but the Lady Bulldogs went into the locker room with a 28-18 lead.
Tyquashia McMillan took a pass to the rim to begin the second half, but Wilkinson’s five-point run cut the lead down to seven. Mary Katherine Willingham and Peyton Wilkinson answered with baskets to steady the deficit, but Gabrielle Holliday’s three took the lead back to 11. Olivia Randle scored off a pass from Johnson to end the third quarter.
Willingham and Peyton Wilkinson gave the Lady Tigers a sign of life to begin the fourth quarter, scoring on back-to-back trips. Moore answered right back on a second-effort basket. The Lady Bulldogs went on a 19-2 game ending run with Kierstyn Riddle scoring eight in the run to seal it.
Harrison led all scorers with 17 points while Riddle and Johnson added 15 and 12 to the effort. Peyton Wilkinson and Kenlee Wilkinson led the Lady Tigers with eight points each.