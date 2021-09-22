Nine or ten high school football seasons in (who’s counting really?), and I like to think I can usually predict the winners of plenty of our games.
Four weeks into the 2021 season, and I have to admit that some outcomes – a few wins for our teams and a few losses – have surprised me and went not the way of my predictions.
But the positive is, we have a few teams that are currently cruising over the last two or three weeks, and that’s always a good thing.
Aberdeen may have gotten off to a slow start with being able to begin the season after their school was virtual for a while, but the Bulldogs’ football team has done a great job of overcoming that obstacle and coming out strong in their first two games.
The Bulldogs have struggled over the past two seasons, winning just one game in each. Last season, that struggle was probably aided in losing a few games for COVID-related reasons, but they had several games where they just couldn’t get over the hump. They would start out well and hit that wall or struggle coming out of the gate and pick it up when it was too little, too late.
This year’s Bulldogs have put those habits to rest in the first two games, getting wins over real quality opponents. Mooreville may be 0-4, but I saw them in Weeks 2 and 3 and the Troopers have it going on offensively, and Calhoun City is always one of the top 2A teams. Aberdeen has a couple of big games coming up at home against Caledonia and Amory, two other teams that are playing well, so we’ll see if they can keep the momentum going.
Speaking of the Panthers, in Weeks 3 and 4, we have seen them turn the corner and look like an entirely different team. Last week against Mooreville, they were literally unstoppable on the ground, and their defense has really picked it up in these two wins as well, which was what I thought would be Amory’s strength with so many new faces in the skill positions on offense.
Amory’s non-division schedule has been really tough, and to see them turn it around to pick up a couple of wins in that really shows the growth of the Panthers in the first four weeks.
Like Aberdeen, Smithville too doesn’t have a loss on the field (only a forfeit one), and the Noles have been dominant in the first three games.
This week, they had it going on both sides of the ball again, forcing NINE turnovers defensively and seeing a two-headed rushing attack from Tyler Lann and Dylan Christian, who accounted for all five touchdowns. Christian carried the load last season, but Lann is definitely one of the players who has shown the most growth to start off this year as he’s really shined in the first three games.
Smithville was another team that I expected to be much improved this year, especially getting out of a brutal division, and the Noles haven’t disappointed yet. Their division may be a little easier, but I’m intrigued to see if they can make a run against the likes of Biggersville and TCPS.
Over the next couple of weeks, we’re getting into one of the best parts of the football season – division play, this week for our 1A teams and next for our 3A ones. It’s the time to see if the ones on a hot streak can keep it going and if the rest can turn their seasons around.