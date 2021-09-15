After missing their first game due to quarantine, Aberdeen not only got its first run at things on Friday night, but they also picked up the first win of the season in a 6-0 overtime victory against Calhoun City.
“It’s always big to get a win, but to win against a quality opponent like Calhoun City our first game coming out of quarantine is huge,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “A win like this definitely will lay a foundation to turn things around here.”
The Bulldogs’ defense managed to hold the Wildcats scoreless all game. Williams gave credit to his defensive coordinators and praised his team on their defensive effort in the win.
“First off, I got to give credit to our defensive staff. They put together a really good game plan for us going into this game. Our defensive line and linebackers also played a big part in the win. Jenari Bell, Ka’Darius Watkins and Jayden Walker all had very good games for us," Williams said. "Our defensive backs and safeties got their hands on a lot of balls. I think we had three interceptions last night. T.J. (Fields) had two and Kenny Drake had the other. We played with a lot of energy, and it translated into keeping them out of the end zone.”
The Bulldogs and Wildcats battled for four quarters straight, but ultimately, both went into overtime scoreless. Calhoun City got the ball first in overtime and was able to score on a run, but it did not count due to a holding call.
After stopping the Wildcats, the Bulldogs got the on the 10-yard line. On Aberdeen’s first play of overtime, Jermaine Strong hit T.J. Fields with a completion in the end zone to give the Bulldogs the 6-0 win.
“Jermaine (Strong) threw the ball extremely well, and he was able to spread the offense for us. All four of our receivers caught at least two or three passes, and T.J. had about nine or ten alone for over 100 yards,” Williams said. “We couldn’t get our running game going the way that we wanted it to, so that’s one thing that we’re going to work on.”
Williams said that he does not want his team to get too caught up in this one win, but he hopes that it will be a building block for the rest of the season.
“First of all, we’re going to have the mindset that last week was last week. This game is over, and we don’t carry anything over into the next game," Williams said. "Mooreville can score a lot of points. They throw the ball around a good bit, so we will definitely have our work cut out for us. We just have to come in with the mindset of not being complacent or satisfied with one win. We want to build on it.”