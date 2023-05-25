The Aberdeen Bulldogs got an early jump on their season with a spring scrimmage against Kossuth on May 11. The Bulldogs fell 7-6 to the Aggies, but head coach Alex Williams is more ready than ever to see what his new-look team can do before the start of the season.
“We have a couple of guys that have in-game experience like RJay Hazzle, Leonard (Dawkins), Jaqualen Cunningham and Edrian Garth,” Williams said. “Those are the guys that have played a lot, so we’re going to have to lean on them. We’re going to have to try and find ways to make up the production from last year that we had on offense and defense. We’ll put a lot of young guys out there and see how things go. That really worked out for us when the class of ’23 were freshmen, so hopefully with a good mixture of experience and young talent, the learning curve won’t be that deep.”
Don Gilleylen scored the touchdown for the Bulldogs in the first quarter, breaking free for a 25-yard run. Kossuth took the lead in the closing minute of the scrimmage, scoring on a 40-yard run to seal the win.
“Don has had a pretty good spring and a decent spring game, and we’ve got Maurice Howard stepping in at quarterback,” Williams said. “I think Maurice has grown and matured a lot at that position. We’re replacing quite a few offensive linemen, so we’re still trying to get those pieces figured out. Overall, I think we’ve settled in on a group, and they’re going to need a lot more work, but they showed a lot of promise in the spring game.”
On the defensive side, Williams credited upcoming senior Dawkins, Sumarion McMillian and Tyler Johnson for holding Kossuth up until the very end.
“I thought we played well defensively, but we made a few mental mistakes that we’ll need to clean up,” he said. “We made some mistakes on offense too because I feel like we left a few more touchdowns out there on the field.”
The Bulldogs plan to continue to work hard during the spring and summer as they have 7-on-7 scrimmages set for every Monday in June against Hamilton, Smithville and a few other schools. Aberdeen also plans to attend a 7-on-7 tournament at Mississippi State University on June 16.
“We’re really trying to learn these guys, but we do know that they’re willing to work hard, so we anticipate a really big summer,” Williams said. “The summer is going to be key for use as far as how seeing how successful we can be next season.”
