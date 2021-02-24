The Aberdeen Bulldogs are finally hitting their groove, winning a pair of games in the Division 4-3A tournament and taking the division’s No. 1 seed from the regular season, Noxubee County, to overtime.
Aberdeen coach Marquis Burnett credits a commitment to the defensive end as the key to their recent success.
“It’s playoff time so we have learned this season that when we want to commit on defense, we can beat anybody, and if we don’t, we can lose to anybody,” Burnett said. “Our guys have bought in on that and what type of year this is. It’s win or go home, and our guys have been locked in and buying in to that momentum.”
The Bulldogs are a senior and junior heavy team, and Burnett pointed out some in those groups as stepping up as of late.
“We have had a couple of good games with Jenari Bell stepping up on the defensive end on the inside. William Johnson is one of our seniors that we are really counting on, and he’s shooting as well as he has all year right now,” Burnett said. “Javian McMillian is really handling the ball well, and T.J. Fields is bringing effort off the bench. He’s our energy guy. Our juniors are really doing a good job of stepping up.”
Aberdeen didn’t have games for nearly six weeks with a COVID shutdown back in December, so Burnett said the layoff is something their team is more prepared for.
“It’s the second time this season we have had a delay because we had about four weeks off with no practices or games with COVID,” he said. “We got this week off with the weather, but we have been through this before. I told the guys to mentally prepare, to watch film and get ready.”
No time to regress
Burnett’s priority is to make sure his team doesn’t regress and keeps the momentum they found during division tournament week.
“We can’t travel negative degrees. I know our guys haven’t touched a ball all week and they will be excited to get back in,” he said on Friday. “Hopefully we can come in this weekend and get some work in. We share coaches, so we’ll be leaving early with the girls on Monday, but we have time to get practice in then and this weekend.”
The Bulldogs’ playoff opponent ended up being a familiar one but a matchup they haven’t seen since last season in Nettleton.
“This is the first year that we haven’t played them, so we’re really not familiar with them,” Burnett said. “It’s a close drive, and we will see them again next year because they will be in our division.”
Burnett said he thought it would be a good matchup between the two.
“We played them last year, and it was a close one. We have had a lot of close battles over the years, even during the summer,” he said. “We’ll have a few days to get up for the challenge.”