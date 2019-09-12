The Aberdeen Bulldogs put up 20 points in the second half after trailing 17-0 at the half, but it wasn’t enough as South Pontotoc handed them the 24-20 loss on Friday night.
“The first half, they did some things that we were kind of expecting but just had no real way to prepare for. They confused our offensive line, which made it hard to run the ball,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We had a bad play here and there and got behind the chains and off schedule, and with a run-heavy offense, we’re all about being on schedule. We had sacks and fumbles that threw a wrench in our whole plan as far as starting fast. Those things can hurt you.”
The Bulldogs scored on big plays for their first two touchdowns in the second half, cutting it to 17-14 with 8:07 left in the third.
Issac Watson scored the first one on a 90-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Arnold, then Jermaine Strong broke free for an 80-yard run.
“We came out and played with a lot more effort. We leaned into them pretty good and challenged their pride and manhood,” Williams said. “They showed some resolve and fight, and I’m very proud of that. We didn’t change up too much, and we were just getting the ball out on time, which is how we were able to hit Isaac for that big play. We were taking what they were giving us and got some big plays and some momentum going, which set everything in motion.”
South scored its final touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone with 2:57 left in the third quarter, and that would prove to be the difference.
“We were trying to make a play and didn’t need that play right now,” Williams said. “It’s a teachable moment. We have to watch the film and make sure we don’t make the same mistake.”
Xavier Young scored the final touchdown with 6:11 to go to cut it to a four-point game, and then the Bulldogs had a shot at pulling ahead with a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff but ended up turning the ball over on downs.
“We had Johnathan out in the second half which definitely changed the dynamic of our run game,” Williams said. “Xavier is a plug guy, and Johnathan is the home run threat. We had to lean on Jermaine to do that, and he stepped up. We had a shot there in the end, and there were a couple of play calls I wish I could have back, but you live and learn and we’re still trying to figure out how to win close games.”
Williams praised the effort of his defense.
“They allowed no points in the second half and came out and showed some heart,” he said. “It was a collective effort, but Jaheim McMillian made some plays on the defensive line and refused to be moved and made tackles. That was huge for us. We had good team defense and were running to the ball and tackling. That turned the tide for us.”
The Bulldogs travel to another 1-2 team in Amory for the annual A-Game. The Panthers won last year’s rivalry, ending a streak of nine-straight for Aberdeen.
“It’s going to be a dogfight. They are a pretty good team with weapons on offense, and they are active on defense,” Williams said. “They have an experienced quarterback and a huge offensive line and a few backs they rotate in. It will be a challenge for us, but hopefully we can hold up our end of the bargain and get the trophy back. It’s definitely an odd feeling for our kids not to have it, but I don’t want them caught up in that. We want to play a clean game the right way, and win or lose, we could be proud of that. Hopefully we can get a win and turn it into momentum of moving in the right direction. It’s a process, and we’re in it for the long haul.”