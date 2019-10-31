Aberdeen coach Alex Williams saw his team come out with more energy early in the game in their non-division contest with North Pontotoc, but the Vikings eventually came away with the 37-6 win.
“We had better energy and played a lot harder in the first half, but we missed a few opportunities to score more,” Williams said. “We missed a long pass to Isaac Watson, and we had a pass to Tae Johnson that I thought the officials missed a pass interference call on. We ran the ball extremely well though. We put Johnathan (Moore) lined up at quarterback to direct snap him the ball, and Xavier Young, who has been out, had a couple of good runs.”
Moore scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown in the second quarter.
“We didn’t make the plays that were out there, and on defense, we got our hands on a couple of balls but couldn’t get the interception,” Williams said. “We still haven’t found that guy to step up and make the plays on either side of the ball. We had some third-down opportunities that were not made, and we’re still struggling to identify our playmakers. That’s a bad spot to be in this late in the season, but that’s where we’re at.”
With playoffs out of reach, the Bulldogs close out the season at home against Noxubee County.
Williams stressed finding positives to finish out the season.
“We know we’re going to be overmatched and that Noxubee is going to be coming in with a lot of confidence, but I just want to see them fight to the end and not give up,” he said. “Noxubee is coming off a tough loss, but we know they play hard and are aggressive on defense, so we will have to match their energy to keep it close. We’re going to build up the bulk of our experience in our next year’s sophomores and seniors and get things going with a good offseason program. It’s been a learning year for everyone involved, so we laid the foundation and have to take the next step.”