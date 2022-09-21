ABERDEEN – A rocky first half for the Aberdeen Bulldogs ultimately turned into a dominant second-half performance as they trampled over Mooreville in a 46-0 win on Thursday.
“All of our wounds in the first half were self-inflicted, and we didn’t play our caliber of football in that half,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We talked things out at halftime and made some adjustments because we really needed that spark. We just went out and made plays after that.”
Both teams’ first drives stalled out to start the game, but a big play by Jermaine Strong late in the first gave Aberdeen some life. Strong connected with Edrian Garth for an 80-yard touchdown pass, giving the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead with 4:37 remaining in the first.
The Troopers managed to get into the red zone on back-to-back possessions heading into the second quarter, but Aberdeen’s defense stood tall as Strong came away with a pass deflection, while KaDarius Watkins got a sack.
After the stop, the Bulldogs’ offense moved the ball well as Strong connected on passes to Justin Payne and ML Fort, but the drive ended in a turnover on downs.
Aberdeen redeemed itself late in the second with the ball on the 39-yard line after a 31-yard completion from Strong to Fort set up a 30-yard touchdown run by Chris Holliday. Jeffery Sykes drove in on the two-point conversion run to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead with 2:21 before halftime.
Aberdeen’s defense closed out the half with another three-and-out, plus an interception by Strong to gain some momentum going into the locker room.
“We shouldn’t have let them get down to the red zone in the first place because we had a lot of penalties called on us,” Williams said. “Like I said, it was just a lot of self-inflicted wounds that hurt us at the start of the game.”
The Bulldogs received the ball first to start the third, but their drive ended quickly after a fumble was recovered by Mooreville at the 31-yard line. Aberdeen’s defense pushed the Troopers back and forced a turnover on downs to takeover at Mooreville’s 17-yard line.
A 13-yard pass from Strong to Fort and a three-yard run by Sykes helped set up a one-yard touchdown run by Joe Buchanan, pushing Aberdeen’s lead to 20-0. The Bulldogs picked up another stop and extended their lead after runs from AJ Orr and Buchanan moved the offense down to the six-yard line.
Strong punched it in to put his team up 28-0 after the two-point conversion pass from Strong to Fort. Strong cashed in on his third touchdown of the night on a 52-yard touchdown run, pushing Aberdeen’s lead to 34-0 with 3:47 left in the third.
“This all came from my teammates,” Strong said. “We got into a little hole at first, but everyone came together in the second half. I guess they just needed that spark from me, and I needed that spark from them.”
Rasheed Byars started the fourth with an interception for the Bulldogs’ defense, but the drive ended in a turnover on downs after the takeaway. Aberdeen quickly got the ball back and scored as Sykes took an interception 30 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 40-0 lead.
After another defensive stop, Don Gilleylen put the cherry on top of the win with a 60-yard touchdown yard late in the fourth.
Strong finished 9 of 13 passing for nearly 180 yards with 95 rushing yards. Holliday also tallied 68 yards on the ground, while Fort had 61 receiving yards on five catches.
“I can appreciate the score, but this wasn’t the cleanest game for us,” Williams said. “If we want to go out and win next week, we’ve got to fix our mistakes. Caledonia is a game that we’ve had circled on our calendar, so it’ll be a week of tough preparation. We’ve got to go out and show some character traits that we haven’t displayed in these past few weeks.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.