LOUISVILLE – Aberdeen coach Alex Williams saw a tale of two different quarters out of his team on Saturday at the Louisville Jamboree.
The Bulldogs picked up a 7-0 win in one quarter over Yazoo City, then took a quarter off before falling 8-0 to Shannon in their second quarter of action.
“We don’t handle change very well, so that quarter off really hurt us bad,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “It’s a jamboree setup though, so it’s a learning experience, and we’re fine. We know now that we have to maintain our focus, so I think this drove that message home for us.”
Sophomore tight end Jenari Bell hauled in Aberdeen’s lone touchdown against Yazoo City on a short pass from junior quarterback C.J. Arnold.
Williams was also pleased with the performance of his running backs in juniors Johnathan Moore and Xavier Young.
“Jenari (Bell) played well at times on defense, and we have a lot of work we’re doing with him on the offensive side. We have to do a better job of putting our quarterback in better positions, and he will improve,” Williams said. “He takes criticism well and tries to fix things. Xavier Young had a couple of good runs, and I was impressed with how Johnathan (Moore) ran the ball in the first quarter. We have to be careful with him because he plays defense for us too. We have to get somebody ready to play behind him. We have some holes we have to fill, but I think we can get it done.”
The Bulldogs’ defense had a good showing in their two quarters, allowing just the one touchdown. The highlight on defense was an interception against Shannon by freshman Jermaine Strong.
“Overall the defense stepped it up for us big time. We had a few guys that stood out on defense. Jermaine (Strong) had the interception, and (linebacker) JaNolan (Jones) stepped up his game near the end,” Williams said. “We had a few defensive linemen that we rotated in that made plays for us. That’s going to be a crucial spot for us. If we’re able to stop the run, I feel good about it because we are going to need them to do that for us. It’s going to take a while for our offense to get going.”
The Bulldogs open up the season at home this Friday against Okolona.
“It’s a big week, game week. Okolona will be well coached, and I believe in those guys over there,” Williams said. “I think they will do a good job getting them ready to play. We have to get ourselves together and get ready. The things they do on offense gives a lot of defenses fit, so we have to be very disciplined and sound on what we do. We didn’t do a good job of that today, so we have to get that fixed.”