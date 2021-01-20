ABERDEEN – Aberdeen coach Marquis Burnett challenged his players to come out hot on Senior Night last Tuesday against Hamilton.
They didn’t disappoint, getting an early lead and rolling to a 77-47 win over the Lions.
“I told the seniors that they were the older brothers, and I wanted them to set the tempo,” Burnett said. “Most of the time in the family, the siblings do what the older ones do, so I told them they needed to set the tempo and play hard from the get go.”
Willie Green and Zach Crawford helped Hamilton hang with the Bulldogs early, but Javian McMillian and William Johnson combined to get Aberdeen up 16-5 midway through the first quarter. Back-to-back threes from D.J. Dobbs and Green cut it to 16-11 before a 9-0 run by the Bulldogs.
Aberdeen led 25-13 at the end of the first and pushed that out with threes by Bryston Jenkins and ML Fort. Derek Ford, Donavan Fields and Jay Walker got in on the scoring and rolled it out to a 42-15 advantage at the half after Caiden Thompson’s basket for Hamilton.
The Lions picked up some momentum with a 6-0 run by Dobbs and Rye Howard to open the third before Jenari Bell answered for Aberdeen.
Howard and Willie Green cut it to a 20-point game three times in the quarter as McMillian, Johnson, Tyler Harrison and Cordrell Barker kept the lead comfortable for Aberdeen.
T.J. Fields and Jeremiah White did much of the scoring in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs continue to pull away.
“We have a big division quarter coming up on Thursday, so I told them we needed to play better defensively and turn it up in the last quarter,” Burnett said. “I wanted to give us some momentum for our division game. We have had three games since we got back playing, and we’re seeing what we’re made of. It was good to see everybody get in tonight and see our depth.”
McMillian was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points for Aberdeen, followed by 13 from Johnson. Rye Howard also scored 13 points for Hamilton, and Green had 11 points.
(G) Aberdeen 73, Hamilton 18
The Lady Bulldogs started off the game on a 15-0 run and never looked back. Jamiyah Hoskins opened the game with a three, and Jamia Johnson hit one just a few seconds later.
Tyquashia McMillian, Taylor Harrison and Kierstyn Riddle also scored in the opening run. Lowery Taylor finally put Hamilton on the board, and Aberdeen led 17-4 at the end of the first as Hamilton’s Laney Harrington and Aberdeen’s Olivia Randle traded buckets.
Harrison’s eight points in the second quarter helped open up the 41-12 halftime lead as Randle, Riddle and Johnson also scored in the quarter. Harrington had four points for Hamilton, and Taylor and Kam Johnson each scored two points.
Aberdeen nearly ran the table in the third with a 23-0 start before a pair of free throws from Hamilton. Harrison and McMillian kept the pace for the Lady Bulldogs to continue to pull away in the second half.
Harrison led Aberdeen with 16 points. McMillian and Johnson added 14 and 10 points respectively. Harrington’s 6 points were tops for Hamilton.