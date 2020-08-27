ABERDEEN – Aberdeen coach Alex Williams has had to work his team through two different shutdowns since last season.
First came the one in the spring due to the pandemic, coming at a time when Williams felt like his team was making gains in the weight room after a tough 2019 season. Then the Bulldogs had to shut things down in early July due to caution after a player’s family member had a positive COVID-19 test.
“I was expecting to make some leaps and bounds this year, but stopping school after spring break and not going back killed it,” Williams said. “All the gains we made in the weight room as far as developing the work ethic that we want were stalled. I feel like I am starting over from last year.”
After the second shutdown, Williams said he feels like Aberdeen’s numbers are picking up, something they struggled with last season during a rash of injuries to key players.
He said during one week of summer practice just 14 players showed up one day until he and his assistant coaches talked to all of the players and their parents on the phone.
“We called every kid that was talking about playing. I had to talk to some moms because some were really considering not letting them play. Then we had 35 come back out,” Williams said. “We have guys with jobs and things of that nature that we’re dealing with and ones out of town. We are dealing with something that we have never had to deal with before. I never had administration so involved in our workouts and everything else. They have to keep up with everything like if we’re doing our checklists or checking temperatures. This has turned this thing into a group effort, and it’s sometimes good and sometimes bad. We are just trying to work our way through it.”
Working on building up numbers
Despite that, Williams is still looking to get the numbers he had before the shutdown, which was at about 60 players.
“I feel decent about our core. My only issue right now is with the quarantine and volunteer workouts, we don’t have the depth that I thought we would have,” he said. “I think the guys we have, we will develop some depth. I think a lot of the freshmen that we have can play special teams and give the older guys a break, but 60 is so much better as far as competition and having guys to go in and steal plays for you. It just makes your overall team better. Some of those guys may come back out, but I’m not sure.”
Run-heavy offense
The Bulldogs expect to be more run heavy on offense and play to their strength of having big bodies on the field.
Seniors Johnathan Moore and Xavier Young will be able to anchor the offense at running back.
“We have more big bodies than what we have had in the past. We’re kind of in that transition right now at Aberdeen, and a lot of people don’t really want to accept it,” Williams said. “But we don’t have 6-foot-1 guys that can run a 4.5 and 4.4 and jump over everybody and catch the ball. I wish we did. It would make my job a lot easier, but we don’t. We have more running back and linemen types.”
Assistant coach Jon Hartley is taking over at defensive coordinator and working at moving some players around to strengthen the Bulldogs on that side of the ball.
“I feel comfortable with his work ethic,” Williams said. “He is willing to put the time into putting everything together and putting people in the right spots.”
In his second season as coach, Williams said he feels like his players are used to his expectations now.
One of those for this season is improving on their 1-10 record from last year.
“The amount of knowledge that they knew about the game left us dumbfounded at times. The plan we had coming in had to be tailored back to actually teaching the game,” Williams said. “It’s hard trying to teach techniques that you would teach in the spring when you’re trying to teach that technique and scheme for the week. Again, not making excuses, that’s our job to get it done and we didn’t get it done, but I do think it was a testament to our coaching staff keeping them up and getting them to play hard and that we did a good job with that. A lot of kids and the pressure they get from the past players, I think it has put a chip on their shoulder that they want to come out and try to play better football than what we did in the past.”
The Bulldogs have several senior starters coming back, but one of the things Williams is working with them on is being constructive leaders.
He hopes winning more games will also help with that task.
“We have guys that have a lot of experience, but we haven’t found guys that actually know how to lead yet. That is some of the things that we have talked to guys about. When you play bad football the way we did last year, it was easy to turn on each other,” Williams said. “Some of the guys thought that was leadership, and they also have to figure out just because he’s a senior doesn’t mean he’s the leader. We are still trying to learn that part, and winning cures a lot of that stuff. So when you’re winning and things are going good, some guys pick up a role and learn how to do that. We have to start winning first, and I think that will come along.”
Turning the corner
Williams said he felt like there were several games the Bulldogs were starting to turn the corner late in 2019 and hopes to build off that this season.
“We played well against North Pontotoc, even though it ended up being a blowout in the end, the depth issues kind of kicked in on us. We probably should have won against Hatley, and we had that fourth and forever, and if you knock that ball down, the game is over,” Williams said. “It was just one of those things and actually an indication of how we worked and how we prepared then. That’s what we did all week, and that was the result. We played well against Noxubee, so we started to come together and play well at times, but guys got tired and losing beats you down.”
Aberdeen’s division stays just as much of a challenge – the top two teams in it, Noxubee County and Choctaw County, also played each other in the North finals.
“Both Choctaw County and Noxubee County lost a lot, but I think Choctaw is going to reload, and death, taxes and Noxubee reloading is always certain,” Williams said. “Not a lot of people are talking about Houston, but they are bringing back more people than anybody else in the division and their new coach is pretty good. I feel good about talent for talent, our chances of competing in that division. If we can get them coached up and harness all that wild energy that they have, and we don’t have to shut down, we can make it. I feel like we can make a run at it, not discounting Hatley or anything like that, but I feel like this will be our year to try to do something.”
The Bulldogs travel to Okolona, their original Week 1 opponent, on Friday for their preseason scrimmage.