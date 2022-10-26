The Aberdeen Bulldogs had a strong offensive and defensive showing as they cruised to a 42-0 shutout victory over the Hatley Tigers Friday.
“Moving forward, you’ve got to have your playmakers make plays for you,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “They’ve been doing it all season long, and we’ve just got to keep building and keep putting them in positions where they can keep making plays.”
The Tigers pulled out the trick bag on the opening kickoff, recovering a short kick to get first possession, but their first drive ended in a three and out. After stalling out on their first possession, a run by Jeffery Sykes set Aberdeen up at Hatley’s 14-yard line, and Don Gilleylen punched it in for a rushing touchdown.
Logan Brown got the Tigers’ offense started with a first-down pass to Josh Griffin, but the drive quickly ended after an interception by ML Fort. Hatley’s Austin Prestage made a tackle to end the first quarter.
Aberdeen found the end zone again to start the second, but the touchdown was called back due to a penalty. Hatley’s Jeremy Odom and Ty McCollum got a crucial stop, but Joe Buchanan got in on a touchdown run to extend the Bulldogs’ lead.
After a short pass from Brown to Cayson Williams, Fort snagged his second interception of the game. Kenny Bryant and Owen Williams made tackles for Hatley’s defense, but Strong scored on a 31-yard touchdown run, while Edrian Garth caught the two-point conversion.
Fort racked up his third interception of the night, and the Bulldogs added another score to their tally. The Bulldogs’ defense did its job, forcing a fourth-and-long situation, and Jayden Walker picked up a sack to force a turnover on downs.
It did not take Aberdeen long to find the endzone as Strong’s quarterback keeper and two-point conversion run added to the lead late in the second.
“As long as I’m helping, I can continue helping, and I’m glad for my team,” Strong said. “They played a part too, and we’re going to keep balling and keep rolling.”
Runs by Griffin and Braden Pyron started the second half, but Aberdeen’s defense picked up a stop on third down. A roughing the kicker penalty kept the drive alive for Hatley. Receptions by Cole Fisher and Pyron kept things moving for the Tigers heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth began with a big catch from Griffin, while runs from Pyron and Cayson Williams put the Tigers in a fourth-and-three situation.
“We’re going to miss these seniors a ton,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “All of these guys were great leaders for the guys coming behind them, and we’re going to miss what they represented and what they did on the football field too.”
Aberdeen’s defense came up with another interception as Chris Holliday returned it for a touchdown.
“It was a team effort,” Holliday said. “Coach put me in and told me to play my game, relax and play ball, and I just did it. I saw the ball and made a play on it.”
Carries from Pyron and Jackson Jones moved the ball for Hatley, but the drive ended in another punt. Gilleylen came in at quarterback and streaked down the field before getting pushed out by McCollum to end the game.
