The injury bug continued for the Aberdeen Bulldogs, who dropped a 51-0 game to New Hope at home on Friday night.
“We had four guys still out, which is pretty bad for us, and that hurts a lot,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “That was hard to get over, but we just got outplayed to be honest. We came out with low energy and didn’t play real hard, and they ran the ball really well. Missing key guys at the linebacker position hurt us a lot, and that made the difference. Hopefully we can come back next week and get things moving in the right direction.”
Williams said youth and turnovers hurt in the loss.
“It’s just the growing pains of a young team, and we had a lot of freshmen out there who still have to learn how to play the game,” he said. “We had six possessions in the first half and fumbled the football on three of those. When we started to get something going, we would fumble the ball. We struggled on the defensive side as far as stopping the run, and our young guys just have to learn more football. We take each loss as an opportunity to learn, build on it and improve.”
The Bulldogs hit the road this week to face Nettleton, a former division rival.
“We know they are pretty athletic on the outside, and they have four good receivers they throw out there. Their quarterback is experienced, and they can run the ball fairly well,” Williams said. “They’re fairly sound on defense, so it’s a tough task for us. We have to get our offense fixed and start moving the ball again, and hopefully getting Johnathan Moore back will help. Without him, we don’t have as many home run threats at any point in time. We found some other ways to move the ball with the option game this week with Tae (Johnson), so hopefully we can go to that more as well.”