A tightly-contested first quarter quickly turned into a landslide for the Calhoun City Wildcats as they cruised to a 44-8 win over Aberdeen on Friday.
“Poor tackling was our main problem,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “I don’t think that we did a good job of tackling or getting lined up on defense, and we just didn’t execute on offense. We had some third-and-short situations that we didn’t pick up, and that kind of shifted everything.”
Aberdeen got on the board first in the first quarter as Maurice Howard connected on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Justin Payne. Payne’s two-point conversion pass to R’Jay Hazzle gave the Bulldogs an 8-0 lead with 5:29 remaining in the quarter.
The Wildcats answered back to tie things up at 8-8 after Jamajah Mayes broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run. Things began to shift towards the Wildcats in the second as they posted a 23-point quarter to extend the score to 31-8.
“We dug ourselves in a hole and couldn’t get out of it,” Williams said. “We had an opportunity to score right before halftime, got down to the one-yard line and weren’t able to put it in. Everything kind of snowballed from that point on. We fumbled on our first drive coming out of halftime, they scored on it and then we threw an interception on the following play.”
Calhoun City continued to execute as Shane Farmer opened the third up with a 20-yard fumble recovery, and Xa Pittman scored on a nine-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats up 44-8 with 6:04 remaining in the third.
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back this week against their rivals, the Amory Panthers, at home.
“I think that we have to focus on getting better as a football team,” Williams said. “We can’t really worry about who we’re playing at this point. We just have to fix what’s going on with us. This is probably a bad week to do that because Amory is a really good team, and they do a lot of different things that’ll give you problems. We’ve got to get back to the basics and get all of that fixed. The added pressure of the A-Game isn’t really going to help that situation, but we can’t run from it either.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.