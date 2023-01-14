ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Bulldogs responded well to the challenge of being down by 18 points in the first half, fighting their way back in a down-to-the-wire game, but the comeback attempt was unsuccessful in a 48-43 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.
“I had to get a little animated for this game because the guys have been asking me to get onto them and push them to more fight, and I like how they responded,” Aberdeen coach Kelvin Young said. “I have absolutely no complaints with how they responded because that’s the way we need to respond every game. We’ve been doing that lately, so hopefully, it can continue over into division play.”
Philadelphia jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first, but Jermaine Strong cut it to the lead to four with a layup. The Tornados pushed their lead to double digits with a 6-0 run before ML Fort cashed in on a mid-range shot.
The Tornados concluded the first with a 20-6 lead, and they continued to add to it early in the second. Aberdeen responded with an 8-0 run led by Fort, Jaqualen Cunningham and Strong to cut the lead down to 10 with 2:12 remaining.
Rodney Williams sent Aberdeen into halftime down 26-16 after cashing in on a layup. After a pair of baskets by Philadelphia, Fort put in back-to-back baskets to cut the score down to single digits.
The Bulldogs trimmed the score down to 32-31 with a 10-0 run led by Strong, Tallie Webber and Chris Sykes. Fort helped Aberdeen take its first lead of the game with a three-pointer at the buzzer, putting them up 34-33 going into the fourth.
It was a see-saw affair in the fourth as the two teams traded the lead. With 2:43 remaining in the quarter, the Tornados took a 43-41 lead before Webber quickly tied things up with a fast-break layup.
Philadelphia answered by scoring a pair at the free-throw line to go up by two and a few more baskets in the closing seconds sealed the win for the Tornados.
“We had a really good spurt in the second half, getting transition baskets and shooting the ball well,” Young said. “We’re going to build on that moving forward.”
Fort led Aberdeen in scoring with 18 points, while Strong added 10 points.
(G) Calhoun City 61, Aberdeen 31
Struggles on offense were too insurmountable for the Lady Bulldogs as they were unable to get into the flow of things in a 61-31 loss to Calhoun City in Saturday's Aberdeen Shootout.
Calhoun City gained an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game before Taliyah Cunningham scored the first basket for Aberdeen. The Lady Wildcats proceeded to go on a 13-0 run, pushing their lead to 21-2 before Gabrielle Holliday put in a basket, plus the foul, to end the quarter.
Calhoun maintained a 20-point lead through the earlier stages of the second and added to it, outscoring Aberdeen 19-7 in the quarter to go into halftime up 40-12. The Lady Bulldogs started to find their shots coming out of halftime as Cunningham scored their first six points.
Sammiyah Burroughs and Holliday also put in baskets to bring Calhoun City’s lead down to 23 points. Sereniti McMillian knocked down a mid-range shot at the buzzer to put the score at 54-28 going into the fourth.
The Lady Wildcats closed out the win by outscoring Aberdeen 7-3 in the final quarter.
Holliday and Burroughs both finished with eight points for Aberdeen, while Cunningham followed with seven points.
