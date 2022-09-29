CALEDONIA - The Aberdeen Bulldogs were in trouble early Friday night in Caledonia, but a defensive stand in the red zone and a Chris Holliday touchdown opened the door. The Bulldogs’ defense closed the door to take a 12-7 victory.
“The defense played lights out, and they’ve been doing it all season,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “They came out and played disciplined football, so I’m pleased with that.”
The Cavaliers’ first drive of the game stalled out with R’Jay Hazzle picking up a tackle. Aberdeen’s offense began to move the ball after the stop as Jermaine Strong ended the first quarter hot with completions to ML Fort and KaDarius Watkins.
Strong showed his defensive skills early in the second quarter, getting a touchdown-saving tackle in the red zone. The Bulldogs’ defense held strong with Sumarion McMillan leading the charge and forcing the field goal attempt, which was unsuccessful.
It only took Aberdeen’s offense one play to make their statement as Holliday found the sideline and scored on an 80-yard touchdown run, giving the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead after the failed two-point attempt.
“We worked hard on everything from the offense to the defense,” Holliday said. “It felt good knowing my defense could back me up on that.”
After a fumble recovery by Watkins, the Bulldogs took care of business, going on a fast drive down the field and capping it off with a touchdown pass from Strong to Fort. The conversion attempt failed, but the Bulldogs took advantage of a mistake on the kickoff as Jayden Walker came away with a fumble recovery.
The last two drives of the second stalled out as Aberdeen went into halftime with a 12-0 lead.
A blocked punt in the third gave the Cavaliers solid field position, and they managed to find the end zone. After back-to-back completions to Edrian Garth and Justin Payne, Strong made something out of nothing on the fourth-down play, hurtling a defender and passing to Fort for a big completion.
Strong found the end zone on the next play, but a flag brought it back. The drive stalled as the third quarter ended. Strong made an interception on the second play of the fourth quarter, giving the Bulldogs another chance, but three straight incompletions gave the ball right back to Caledonia.
Billy Daniels and Hazzle led the defensive charge on the next drive, and a tackle by Walker forced a three and out. Holliday busted off another big run on the first play of the Bulldogs’ next drive, but it was called back, putting an end to the drive.
“Chris (Holliday) has been big for us,” Williams said. “He’s going to grow, and we’re going to develop more things for him in the offense.”
Strong made another touchdown-saving tackle, while Walker came through with a huge stop on fourth down. Jelon Peterson’s pass breakup on the second down was followed by two big incompletions to seal the win.
“They sealed the victory by sealing their necks and not giving up,” Williams said.
