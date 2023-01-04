CALEDONIA – The Aberdeen Bulldogs step into the new year with a little bit of momentum after snagging their first win of the season in a 62-25 blowout victory over Hubbertville, Alabama on Thursday.
“We’re glad to get this win and end the year off on a positive note,” coach Kelvin Young said. “I’ve been waiting for Jay (Walker) and Jelon (Peterson) to come back and be those leaders for us, and they did a great job of getting us to stick together and do the right things. That’s what we’ve really been lacking, but the guys played hard, so I can’t complain about that.”
Rodney Williams gave the Bulldogs an early lead after putting in back-to-back layups, and Chris Sykes added to that lead with a free throw. A pair of layups from Tylan Partlow and Jayden Walker, plus a dunk from Sykes, increased Aberdeen’s lead to 11-3 in the first.
Hubbertville cut the lead down to four points after going on a 4-0 run late in the quarter, but ML Fort put in a layup at the buzzer to put the Bulldogs up 15-9 heading into the second. Aberdeen extended its lead to 23-9 to begin the second with an 8-0 run led by Walker and Fort. After a 7-0 run by the Lions, Tallie Webber and Edrian Garth answered with baskets to push Aberdeen’s lead back up to double digits at 27-16. The Bulldogs closed out the half with a 10-4 run led by Jadorian Johnson, Webber and Williams to go up 37-20.
Aberdeen’s momentum carried over into the third as its lead grew to 45-20 with an 8-0 run led by Webber, Walker and Fort. Webber cashed in on a mid-range shot to keep the Bulldogs’ lead at 26 points before Hubbertville answered with a bucket to put the score at 47-23 going into the fourth.
The Bulldogs stayed hot in the fourth, increasing their lead to 59-23 with a 12-0 run lead by Fort, Williams, Walker and Sykes. Aberdeen’s defense held Hubbertville to only two points in the quarter as Johnson put the cherry on top of the win by knocking down a three-pointer.
“I decided to slow our guys down in the fourth so they could pay attention to the little things and see what we need to improve on going forward,” Young said. “Hubbertville ran a lot of different plays at us, and it took us some time to pick up on what they were doing. Going forward, we’ll have to improve on that.”
Webber finished with a game-high 13 points, while Fort and Walker both added 12 points in the win for Aberdeen.
(B) Hamilton 87, Vernon, Alabama 69
The Hamilton Lions put on a show, offensively, as their knock-down shooting and ball movement helped them clinch an 87-69 win over Vernon, Alabama during Thursday’s Caledonia Classic.
"We’ve been struggling with our offense recently, but we did shoot the ball much better in this game,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “We probably practiced shooting the ball for about an hour every day over Christmas break, and you can tell that it paid off.”
Baskets from Qyatavius Blunt, Tae Rice and Willie Green pushed the Lions to a 6-2 lead at the start of the first. Vernon fought back to tie the game at 9-9, but Hamilton went on an 8-0 run with a pair of three-pointers by Green and Blunt to take a 17-9 lead.
A layup by Chris Willis, plus a three-pointer by Green with 36 seconds left, sent Hamilton into the second with a 22-10 lead. The Lions added to their lead in the second, going up 26-13 after baskets from Willis, Green and TyQues Lindsey.
Vernon managed to cut Hamilton’s lead down to single digits midway through the quarter, forcing the Lions to call a timeout. The two teams traded baskets throughout the final minutes of the second, but Hamilton maintained its double-digit lead after a basket from Kyzer Verner sent his team into the half with a 39-27 lead.
An 8-2 run led by Austin Smith, Rice and Verner added to Hamilton’s lead to start the third. The Lions’ offense continued to click as they gained their first 20-point lead of the afternoon at 57-37 after a basket from Rice.
Green sent the Lions into the fourth up 69-47 after cashing in on his fifth three-pointer of the game. Rice kicked off the fourth with an exclamation point, hammering in a dunk on a fast-break opportunity to add to the lead.
Vernon outscored the Lions 22-18 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to cut into their big lead.
Green finished with a game-high 26 points, while Rice contributed 14 for the Lions. Verner also added 13 in the win, while Blunt tallied 10 points.
“Willie (Green) is getting back into the flow after missing a few games with an injury,” Garvin said. “I’m looking for our offense to keep improving and our defense to get better in the second half of the season. We have a lot of speed on the team, so I know we have to ability to put pressure on teams and defend at a high level.”
(B) Marion County, Alabama 74, Amory 60
The Amory Panthers struck early and often in their game against Marion County, Alabama, but a late-game push by the Red Raiders gave them the edge in a 74-60 win on Thursday.
The Panthers led the majority of the first quarter, gaining a 7-2 lead at the start after baskets from DeAndre Blair, CD Bolton and Amare Brown. Kanye Stevenson and Isiah Smith chipped in with baskets to maintain Amory’s lead, but Marion County managed to tie things up at 20-20 at the end of the quarter.
The Red Raiders took their first lead to start the second after knocking down a three-pointer, and their lead grew to as much as eight points in the quarter. Amory responded with a bang as Brown scored 13-straight points to give them a 39-33 lead.
Marion County outscored the Panthers 16-10 in the third to take a 51-49 lead going into the final quarter. The Red Raiders scored eight-straight points to take their first double-digit lead of the day at 59-49 in the fourth.
Amory cut the lead down to as much as six points after a three-pointer by Brown with 3:28 remaining, but Marion County sealed the win with a 10-2 run.
Brown notched 25 points for the Panthers, while Smith contributed 11 points in the loss.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.