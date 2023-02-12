AMORY – Sometimes, a winner’s mentality can take you far, and the Aberdeen Bulldogs proved that in the Division 4-3A Tournament.
The Bulldogs pulled off a pair of upset victories with a 57-49 win over Hatley and a 45-35 win against Noxubee County to make the playoffs and claim the third seed.
“We came in with the mindset to win the whole thing,” Aberdeen coach Kelvin Young said. “Our own mistakes caught up with us against Nettleton, and I thought they would end up hurting us in the game against Noxubee, but our guys persevered and showed everyone how hard they can play.”
Last Tuesday: Aberdeen 57, Hatley 49
Tallie Webber set the tone for the Bulldogs by scoring their first six points with free throws and back-to-back layups. Webber and Jayden Walker increased Aberdeen’s lead to 10-3 with a pair of baskets.
“Tallie (Webber) goes through a lot of pressure at times, but he remains focused through everything,” Young said. “We always encourage him to keep going and tell him that he’s going to lead this team to big things.”
The Tigers began to storm back later in the quarter after Jaxon Knight and Allan Childers dropped in baskets, cutting the score down to 12-11 with 30 seconds remaining. Webber responded with a three-pointer before Childers sent Hatley into the second down 15-13 with a pair of free throws.
Aberdeen opened the second with a 5-0 run led by Walker and Webber to add to the lead. Knight fired back by scoring five-straight points for Hatley, cutting the score to 20-18 by knocking down a free throw after a hard foul.
Maurice Howard cashed in on back-to-back buckets to give Aberdeen a six-point lead with 40 seconds remaining. Knight ended the second with back-to-back trips to the free throw line, knocking down three to cut the score to 24-21.
Cayson Williams brought the Tigers to within a point to start the third, but Webber and Walker answered to push Aberdeen’s lead to 29-23. The Bulldogs’ lead grew to 36-29 after a basket from Howard, but Hatley closed the quarter out with a 5-1 run to cut the score to 37-34 going into the fourth.
Aberdeen increased its lead back up to eight to start the fourth after a few baskets from Walker and Webber, but Williams and Knight cut the score to 46-41 midway through the quarter. The Bulldogs outscored Hatley 11-8 in the closing minutes to come away with the win.
Webber finished with a game-high 26 points, while Walker added 11 points for Aberdeen. Knight tallied 21 points, while Childers followed with 19 points for Hatley.
Friday, Boys’ Consolation: Aberdeen 45, Noxubee 35
A low-scoring first quarter was capped off by a three-pointer with 10 seconds left by Webber to give the Bulldogs a 7-5 lead. Aberdeen held Noxubee to only five points in the second quarter as they outscored them 12-5 to take a 19-10 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs’ lead grew to double digits at 25-15 after a dunk from Chris Sykes and a layup by Edrian Garth. Webber’s mid-range shot sent Aberdeen into the fourth up 33-18.
Noxubee County came back in the fourth to cut the lead to five, but Rodney Williams went 4-for-4 at the free-line in the final seconds to close the win out for Aberdeen.
Williams finished with 10 points in the win for the Bulldogs.
Also Tuesday: (G) Amory 47, Aberdeen 35
The Amory Lady Panthers sealed their spot in the playoffs after a 47-35 win over Aberdeen last Tuesday.
“I told them that crashing the boards and getting more rebounds than them would be our top priority, and that’s exactly what we did,” Amory’s coach Chelsea Garrett said. “Aberdeen didn’t get much inside the paint on us, and we tried to make it an outside game. I couldn’t ask for better."
Ashanti Smith scored the first five baskets for Amory to give them an early lead. Sereniti McMillian answered to cut the lead down to two points, but Jolie Kate Cox sent Amory into the second up 11-5.
Both teams scored eight points in the second as Amory went into halftime up 19-13. The Lady Panthers’ lead grew back up to double digits in the third as they outscored Aberdeen 16-12.
The Lady Bulldogs cut the score to 39-32 after a three-point play by Kamorri Gates. Gabrielle Holliday and McMillian also chipped in baskets in the fourth, but Amory closed things out by knocking down its free throws.
Smith tallied a game-high 18 points, Asia Ivy added 12 points and Cox finished with 10 points in the win for Amory. For Aberdeen, Sammiyah Burroughs scored nine points, while McMillian contributed eight points.