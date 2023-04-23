For the first time in the program’s history, Amory’s archery team brought home a state championship after finishing first out of eight schools in the AIMS Class 3A conference last Tuesday.
“When I was approached about the job, I knew that I wanted to do them justice and help them excel,” Amory coach Beth McArthur said. “Amory has produced quite a few North half and state champions throughout the years, so to add archery to that list now has me so excited. We fought for one another and supported one another, and we came out with a victory for the first time in our school district’s history.”
Amory shot a team score of 3,151 with Haley West finishing as the top shooter with a score of 284.
“Haley (West) has been our top female shooter for the last three matches, and she has just come out of her shell and got things dialed in,” McArthur said. “She is the sweetest child, and I couldn’t be more proud of her because she’s put in the work and has proven that she is a top shooter.”
Easton Shields finished as the top male shooter for Amory with a 271, while Peairr Pack shot a 263 and Keith Byars and Brody Duncan both shot 260. Other top female shooters include Kerighan Ridings, who shot a 279, and Abbey Todd, who finished with a 273.
“This is going to be hard to beat,” McArthur said. “As a first-year head coach, never in your wildest dreams do you think you’ll make it to state and win it all. We have set the bar really high in my career of coaching, so it’s going to be a tough act to follow. We have 10 seniors next year, so hopefully, they’ll thrive to shoot even better next year.”
Hamilton’s archery team also came out of the top three at state in the MHSAA Class 1A, placing second with an overall score of 3,233.
“These kids have put in a lot of work this season, and it showed through the most at state,” Hamilton coach Michael Williams said. “I’m very proud of this team and all that they have accomplished this season. I’m looking forward to the next one to see just how high this team can push.”
Austin Escobar was the top shooter for the Lions with a score of 290, while Paris Flanery finished as the top female shooter with a score of 280. Two other top male and female shooters for Hamilton were John Hanna and Laurie Welch, who shot a 280 and a 276.
Hatley finished fifth in the state amongst 3A schools with Jaylen Franks, Cameron Denton and Rylee West all finishing as top shooters. On April 15, Hatley also won the Monroe County Tournament days before their appearance at state, finishing with a score of 3,204.
Franks was the top male shooter for Hatley with a 281, while Abby Ivy shot a 274 to finish as the top female shooter. Amory finished second with a score of 3,172 as Keith Byars shot a 270, while Haley West shot a 273. Hamilton shot a 3,159 with Austin Escobar finishing with a 290, while Paris Flanery shot a 283.
