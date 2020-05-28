New Smithville boys’ basketball coach DJ Burress found the Seminoles as the perfect fit for his first head coaching job.
Burress, a 2003 Baldwyn graduate, spent three seasons at Tupelo and four at Saltillo before being named the Seminoles’ next boys coach.
“I have been over here just about every year that I have been coaching and have always thought Coach (Nick) Coln was a good coach. I have seen them play several games, and you could just see by the way they talk and react on the court that he was a very good coach in my opinion,” Burress said. “I felt like with me taking my first job, going in behind somebody with his experience and pedigree, that would be beneficial to me. Of course, I know we are losing some players from last season, but I don’t feel like I am starting from scratch because he built a foundation that I can actually stand on.”
Burress coached under Jeff Norwood while at Tupelo and under Craig Lauderdale at Saltillo and said he feels like he learned the best from both coaches.
Under Norwood, he learned to preach defense to his teams.
“There were several days when we didn’t work on offense, and it was strictly rebounding, taking charges, just being physical,” Burress said. “In 6A ball, when we’re playing against Tyson Carter and Robert Woodard four times a season, you have to be physical so that’s one thing I took from Coach Norwood. You have to focus on defense, rebounding and being tough.”
Under Lauderdale, he said he learned to develop younger players, a factor that he believes will help him when transitioning to a 1A school like Smithville.
“Even though Saltillo is a 5A school, I have always thought they operated when it came to sports, basketball primarily, with a 1A feel because your freshmen are going to have to play a lot of minutes,” Burress said. “Getting those guys from Guntown and trying to develop them was a priority because we had to play them. That was different from how it was at Tupelo because there, if you’re in the ninth grade, you aren’t going to play varsity, unless you’re just awesome. You really didn’t play at Tupelo until you got to be a junior.”
Smithville loses starters Mason Blair and Brian Coxey to graduation but returns three starters who have all played since they were freshmen. Point guard Khirei Standifer and post player Blake Williams are upcoming seniors, while post player Chandler Woodham is an upcoming junior.
“To have three players that you can bring back to start your first program with, that’s a blessing. Just the experience they have alone, they have been playing quality minutes since they were freshmen,” Burress said. “That experience is going to help me a lot.”
The Noles finished the 2019-2020 season out with a 23-7 record but fell in the first round of the playoffs to Houlka.
“We are in a tough division. Coach Coln told me that’s the most successful year he has had since he had been here,” Burress said. “I have been looking at the stats from last year just seeing who did what and noticing some of the quality teams they have played and looking at the scores. The scores weren’t blowouts in their losses. They played Ingomar pretty well, and they beat Baldwyn once and barely lost to them the second time. I think once you get that close, you want to go even further.”
Hard workers
Burress didn’t see Smithville play last season but noticed its work ethic when he saw the Noles the previous season.
“When you start coaching, you see a lot of players come out, and they just want to be cute. They want to make sure the socks match, and they have the outfits right,” he said. “One thing I have seen from Smithville is they work. That’s all I can ask for, and I want some kids who are going to do that. Every time I have seen them play, they have worked hard, they are hustling and playing defense, and that’s what I like about them.”
Burress has already been in contact with his players through text messaging and other virtual means and said Standifer and Williams were two of the first players he contacted after being named head coach.
“I talked to those two, and we have been communicating by text, then I have all of them in a GroupMe app, so we have communicated that way,” he said. “I know it will be June 1 before I ever get to meet them face to face, but I am planning on doing a Zoom session soon so I can match faces with names.”
With returning some of their top scorers, Burress isn’t shying away from aiming for a successful 2020-2021 season.
“I am definitely not coming in the first year and trying to rebuild. I’m very aware of what I have, and I plan to max out those possibilities as much as possible,” he said. “There will be a time to rebuild, and this isn’t the year, in my opinion. My goal is to win the whole thing. If you come in and your goal isn’t to go win the entire thing, then I don’t know what you’re coming here for. Right under that, as long as we can improve on what we did last year, so if we got put out in the first round last year, I at least want to get past that.”