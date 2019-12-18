Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow, whose grandparents are James and Dot Burrow of Amory, won the prestigious 2019 Heisman Trophy Dec. 14 at a star-studded ceremony in New York City.
“We’re like everybody else; we’re extremely happy. We’ve always known that he’s a great athlete, but we had not expected this,” James said.
Joe’s grandparents are even more impressed that he earned his master’s degree in four and a half years with all the demands of his football career.
He is only the second LSU player ever to win the prestigious award, after halfback Billy Cannon in 1959, according to the Sporting News.
“I’ve never seen a frenzy like this. Never in any school I’ve been in,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron was quoted as saying.
According to the Associated Press, Burrow won the Heisman in a record landslide. He received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes, a record 90.7 percent of all the first-place votes available. He also set a record for percentage of points available received with 93.8, breaking the mark of 91.6 percent set by Troy Smith of Ohio State in 2006. Burrow was named on 95.5 percent of all ballots, breaking the record of 95.2 percent set by Oregon’s Marcus Mariota in 2014.
Burrow’s margin of victory of 1,846 broke the record of 1,750 set by O.J. Simpson of Southern California in 1968.
Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts was second with 762 points. Quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State was third, and Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young was fourth.
Joe came to LSU as a graduate transfer by way of Ohio State University, degree in hand, and primarily took online courses toward his master’s degree. The reports from the barber shop he visits is that he’s kept busy autographing merchandise stashed back for him while he gets a haircut.
“We appreciate all the support he’s gotten in Amory. There are even dyed-in-the-wool LSU fans up there in Ohio,” James said.
Joe gave tribute to his hometown of Athens, Ohio as he accepted the trophy.
“I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too,” he said.
In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy, he was named to the 2019 Associated Press All-America Team presented by Regions Bank as first-team offense quarterback, which was released Dec. 16.
LSU, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation, will face No. 4 Oklahoma Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The Tigers go into the national championship playoff game with a 13-0 record for the season.
Following college football season, Joe could possibly be the first overall pick in April’s NFL draft.
The AP contributed to this story.