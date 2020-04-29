AMORY – The NFL’s latest No. 1 overall draft pick and first athlete in sports history to be chosen in a virtual draft has an Amory connection as former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was picked overall by the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night.
He and his parents were originally supposed to attend the NFL Draft at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, but it was held virtually instead, due to COVID-19 precautions.
His father, Jimmy, an Amory native, said the NFL sent boxes of media equipment such as a camera and an iPhone his wife, Robin, set up in their Ohio home for when Joe was drafted. They had dry runs with the equipment prior to the draft.
“It’s crazy that we went from thinking we were going to be at Caesar’s Palace to being in our living room, but we feel fortunate that we are able to experience it anywhere,” Jimmy said in a telephone interview. “For the NFL to pull this off, it’s pretty amazing in itself.”
He said Joe is excited for the next step in his career.
“It’s the end of his LSU journey and the start of his NFL career. He’s anxious, and there are a lot of things that no one really knows about as far as how to proceed after you are drafted. Normally that team has a big press conference, but now it’s all going to be from our house. We don’t know when rookies will get together or when practice is going to start, so Joe doesn’t know how to plan because that’s all out of the team’s control,” Jimmy said.
‘Very excited’
Joe’s grandparents, James and Dot Burrow who still live in Amory, hadn’t planned on attending the draft even when it was in Las Vegas but instead watched it on Zoom.
“We are very excited for Joe and for all of us,” Dot said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and God has got us this far.”
Both Jimmy and Dot said the support Amory had shown Joe in his college career is appreciated.
“I told him he’s been adopted into Amory, and they watched him just about every time he played,” Dot said. “We are proud of Amory for supporting him.”
“I never thought I would see some of the people in Amory who ended up rooting for LSU,” Jimmy said. “My parents have been there a long time, and a lot of friends have followed his career. Our family would just like to say thanks to everyone for supporting him in college and hope they will continue to in his NFL career.”