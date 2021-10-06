Pictured, from left, Lexie May, Audrey Mitchell, Bre Hawkins, Molly Hallmark, Megan Ford, Emma Keeton, Zoie Christian, Kera Branham, Lauren Jones, Eva Beachum, Allison Underwood and Faith Keeton show off their first place trophy Saturday in Louisville.
Amory Christian's Molly Hallmark drops one over the net against Grace Christian.
Amory Christian's Lauren Jones stretches out to get the block against Grace Christian.
Amory Christian's Lexie May elevates at the net for a kill against Victory Christian.
The Amory Christian Lady Lions had a busy week on the volleyball court last week.
The Lady Lions faced Victory Christian on Tuesday night, Heritage Christian on Friday and closed out the week with the Grace Christian School Eagles Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
Amory Christian swept Victory with set scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-20. Faith Keeton had a strong night at the net with 12 kills. Lexie May added in nine of her own, and Allison Underwood and Molly Hallmark each had three blocks.
The Lady Lions eased their way into the win column with big serves on the night, led by Lauren Jones with eight aces and Bre Hawkins with seven.
On Friday, Amory traveled to Holly Springs to take on Heritage Christian Academy. The first set was a completely even match the entire way with the Lady Lions finally winning with a set score of 28-26. They were able to complete the sweep after winning the next two sets with scores of 25-20 and 25-14.
Hawkins had 12 aces during the match, while Keeton led the team in kills with six and also had two blocks. May added to the win with five kills, while Jones and Hallmark each added in four kills of their own.
The Lady Lions went back on the road Saturday morning to play in Louisville at the Grace Christian School Eagles Invitational Tournament. Amory went undefeated on the day to take home the first-place trophy.
Underwood had a team-high 15 kills in the tournament and added six blocks and four aces on the day.
May contributed 11 kills and three aces, while Hawkins led the team in aces with a grand total of 20. Keeton had a big day on the net with eight aces and seven kills, and Hallmark had a strong performance racking up eight kills, six aces and two blocks for the Lady Lions. Jones also added points to the board with her eight aces and four kills.
The Lady Lions improve their record to 14-0 for the season.