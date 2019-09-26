The Caledonia offense ended up being too much on Friday night as Nettleton took just its second loss of the season on the road, 41-20, to the Feds.
Caledonia rushed for 394 yards against Nettleton, which had been averaging allowing less than 10 points a game.
“Their offense speaks for itself,” Nettleton coach Ken Topps said. “They run it well, and they are very disciplined. They are aggressive up front on both sides of the ball, and they’re well coached. They played hard and never gave in, and they do what they do very well.”
Nettleton scored first on a 42-yard touchdown from Graham Gardner to Dedrick Johnson, but Caledonia answered with a pair of touchdowns, one on a kickoff return by Anthony Triplett and the other a rushing score by Darrius Triplett.
The two Tripletts scored the next three touchdowns – two in the second quarter and one in the third – to go up 35-7 before the Tigers could answer on Gardner’s second 42-yard strike to Johnson.
Ladarius Pounds found the end zone on Nettleton’s last touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“Our offense, the run game wasn’t the way it has been, but the passing game really picked up,” Topps said. “We dropped a couple of touchdowns, and they were holding a little bit. But we just have to continue to work on our game and get better, both passing and running.”
Gardner was 15 of 24 passing for165 yeards and two touchdowns, and Johnson had four catches for 98 yards. Micah Carrisoza also had four catches. On defense, Marcus Thomas led the way with eight tackles, followed by six each from Davis Oswalt and Unarius Miller.
“That connection with Graham and Dedrick, it was pretty good all night,” Topps said. “We have a couple of reads that we didn’t make right and a couple of dropped balls, but it was definitely easy for them to stand out there. Defensively, they got us out of position a whole lot, and we weren’t making the right reads. We just didn’t make the plays when we had the chance on either side.”
Nettleton heads back home to face Aberdeen, a former division rival which has lost its last four games since a season-opening win over Okolona.
“We have been close the last couple of years against Aberdeen, especially last year,” Topps said. “Hopefully this year, we can get going into this game. We know they will come in with their best, and hopefully we can compete well and give them our best.”