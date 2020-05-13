A couple of weeks ago in the Daily Journal, all of its sports writers wrote a few paragraphs on the games we missed out on due to the spring sports seasons getting canceled.
I said at the beginning of mine that I could probably write a novel on the subject – after all, spring is my favorite time of the year, and I live for baseball and softball season. Well, this isn’t a novel, but it is an expanded version of the topic.
I keep a pretty detailed planner every year and write down every single game and sporting event that’s going on in our county that I can – it’s the easiest way for me to keep track of what’s going on.
March and April of 2020 ended up being full of crossed out days of games that never happened, but I can still look back at what we would have experienced had the pandemic never hit.
The first thing that I had been looking forward to and what I wrote about for the Daily Journal was a baseball division series between Amory and Nettleton, and we were less than two weeks away from those games when everything was shut down.
I think with all the young talent on both sides, the future is bright for both squads, and I was really looking forward to seeing what kind of runs they both could make this season.
I touched on it a couple of weeks ago, but it was also a bummer to lose out on our last full season with Hamilton coach Lewis Earnest and the possible run his team could have went on. On a Hamilton side note, missing Brady Davis’ senior year on the mound is another bummer. He led the state in strikeouts last season, and I know he was going to have another really good year this season.
On the softball side, Class 1A North was going to be really exciting, and thankfully should be next year as well. In addition to our own two teams, Hamilton and Smithville, who between the two of them have been in the championship series every season since 2013, there were going to be a lot of other good teams in the mix as well – Vardaman, Myrtle, Pine Grove, West Union, etc.
In 3A, we had a couple of teams that I felt like were about to turn a corner as they finally would start to get some games in – Amory and Hatley. Amory softball hasn’t made the fast-pitch playoffs in a few seasons, and that was going to change this season.
Of course, in both baseball and softball, there were county rivalry games I was looking forward to seeing. That included the Monroe County softball tournament that was just a week or two away when we quit playing. It’s always a good tournament with the winner being tough to predict, and this season was going to be no different.
Baseball and softball isn’t all that goes on in the spring though, and there were some other sports I was looking forward to seeing what happens in.
In golf, there is no doubt in my mind that Riley Mayhew was going to win her sixth straight championship, and I wish she were getting that opportunity. I definitely think she and teammate Sarah Raper would have finished with the team championship as well.
We also mentioned out on the potential to get champions or finalists in tennis, track, archery and powerlifting. I think there definitely would have been some big wins in those sports as well.
Overall, it’s definitely sad to miss out on all these things, especially when you think now about the timing and how we would be right in the middle of the playoffs and even state championship time in some sports.
Maybe next year, I should forgo buying the planner, just so as not to risk another case of staring at those crossed out games and blank spaces.