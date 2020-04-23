Nettleton soccer has its two new head coaches as assistant coach Alisha Carrisoza has been appointed the girls’ head coach, and Mary Robin Coggin has been hired as the boys’ head coach.
The two will assist each other as well.
Carrisoza, a 2016 Nettleton graduate, was a part of the team that began the Tigers’ soccer programs seven years ago and served as an assistant last season.
“When I was in high school, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and then we got soccer and I fell in love with it. This is what I wanted to do,” Carrisoza said. “While I was at ICC and Ole Miss, I stayed in contact with the principal and superintendent and the head soccer coach, and I would come and help with practices and help with games. This has just always been a dream of mine, and I’m so excited.”
Coggin helped start the women’s soccer program at Itawamba Community College before taking a break from coaching. She has served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Hamilton girls’ basketball coach the last three seasons.
“As an educator, you are always looking for the next thing, and I wanted to get back into coaching. Since I left ICC, I haven’t really had an opportunity to be a head coach with my family situation with my kids growing up and all. Now that they have graduated, I have that opportunity,” Coggin said. “I loved every second of helping coach basketball at Hamilton. It was awesome, and we had some really good teams and went to the final four at state in 2019. That was a great experience.”
Carrisoza said she has seen the soccer program come a long way at Nettleton since its beginning.
“We started a little rough, and we had no idea what we were doing,” she said. “I think this program has definitely evolved, and now we are working on getting our own field and just continuing to make the program better and growing and helping our players become functional members of society on and off the field.”
Coggin has seen the program’s progress from the other side of the field as her two daughters, Mary Kate and Emma, graduated from Amory in 2017 and this year respectively and played against Nettleton as a part of the Lady Panthers.
“It will be different but my kids are done. It will be fun to see the folks on the other side of the field whenever we play Amory, but you go where the job is,” Coggin said. “They have gotten better, and the program has gotten stronger. They have become more competitive as the years have went on. The first year was a struggle, but most of them are. Shannon is new this year and has went through the same growing pains. We’re looking forward to establishing a program here, being competitive and building from what’s already started and just keep on going.”
Carrisoza looks forward to coaching her sister, Miranda – a senior next season.
“We work well together out here on the field, and I’m definitely excited,” she said. “It was nice being able to coach my brother (Micah) and my sister last year, and you get to watch them grow up as an older sibling. This makes it even better.”
Both teams missed out on the playoffs last season, but the Lady Tigers made it the previous season. The boys’ team is still waiting for its first playoff appearance, but Carrisoza said she knows it’s coming.
“With the returning players having been there, and we talked about the mistakes and that we have grown and being able to take on all those things head on, and Coach Coggin giving us some feedback and her experience overall is going to help us tremendously,” Carrisoza said. “I think especially our boys team, they were so close and so excited. They are just inching their way up there, and it’s going to happen. Our girls team is going to do the same thing. We have seen our flaws, our mistakes and they are all just so competitive.”
Coggin saw that the division was competitive from watching Amory’s division matchups last season.
“I can only look at it from Amory’s perspective because that’s who I saw play them,” Coggin said. “There are a couple of teams that weren’t real competitive, but the rest of them were. It was a tough division and tougher than I anticipated.”
Both teams have summer games and practices planned if they are allowed to play them with the current restrictions, and their hope is to be playing on their new soccer field located behind the softball field this winter.
“We scheduled some games to get some more practice in and get some of our younger players some experience and get them stepping up where we need them,” Carrisoza said. “We have practices lined up, and we’re hoping to get in the weight room with it moved down to our field. We have a lot of good things coming this summer if we are allowed to play.”