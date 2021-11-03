AMORY – Amory finished off a clean sweep of Division 4-3A on Friday and did it in dominating fashion, downing rival Nettleton 46-14 to officially claim the division championship.
The Panthers turned a 13-point halftime lead into a blowout in the final two quarters.
“We knew this was a tough division, and we just preached all season to earn everything you get. Show it and don’t talk about it,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I’m just really proud. I’m trying to think of last spring and how far we have come. We played well tonight, and I’m proud of our offensive line, running backs, quarterback, our receivers making plays. We have some scrappy defensive players.”
Both teams struggled offensively in the early going with Amory scoring on a Jatarian Ware quarterback keeper in the first but missing their extra point. Ware found Cameron Haynes on a 50-yard pass to set up the first score.
Sacks by T.J. Huppert and Dylan Thompson halted Nettleton’s first drive, and neither team found much success in the rest of the quarter.
Nettleton took a brief 7-6 lead midway through the second after Zavian Dilworth hauled in an interception and Roderick Patterson scored on a two-yard run. Jackson Cheek nailed the extra point for the lead, but it was short-lived as the Panthers scored barely a minute later when Charleston French broke free for a 34-yard touchdown run to go up 13-7.
Ware added another touchdown late in the second with Isiah Smith’s catch setting up that score.
The Tigers ended the first half on a positive note with eighth-grader Braylen Williams coming away with an interception at halftime, but the Panthers came up with a key takeaway when Nettleton fumbled the opening kickoff of the third quarter. JaTavious Ward came up with the recovery for the Panthers.
“We struggled and had some offensive linemen out tonight. That made it difficult to get some consistency going, and we wanted to keep it close until the second half and have a chance to try to close it out there,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We let some things slip away towards the end of the second quarter, and they put a couple of scores on the board to pull away. Hats off to them because they did a good job mixing it up on defense and running the ball. We just didn’t make some plays when we had some opportunities, and I have to do a better job of putting us in situations to be successful too.”
French scored on a nine-yard run after Jaurquez Ivy’s eight-yard run, and Dylan Thompson tacked on the extra point to go up 27-7.
Ware found the end zone again on the next drive on a one-yard keeper to help Amory start to pull away.
Ty Walton found Dilworth on a 32-yard scoring strike with 8:29 to go to cut it to 27-14, but the Panthers iced the win with two more touchdowns late.
French added his third score of the night on a four-yard scorign run, while Isaiah Brownlee also found the end zone on a 14-yard run.
French finished with 200 yards even on 23 carries, putting him over 1,000 yards on the season for the second time in three years.
“It feels good to win the division two years in a row,” French said. “I’m grateful and thank God for allowing me to come out here with my teammates, and our line has been blocking great. We went out here and executed tonight.”
The Panthers open the first round of the playoffs at home against Mantachie on Friday.
“We were a little off kilter early, and I don’t know what the record is for penalties, but it’s the most we have had all season,” Dampeer said. “I’m glad to get out of here healthy and now everything is about being 1-0 and playing one more week. We know Mantachie is a physical football team that controls the line of scrimmage and that’s the same thing we want to do. They have had one of their better seasons in a long time so hats off to their coaches and their kids buying in there. You don’t play many four seeds that are a six or more wins team. We’re going to prepare like always, stay humble and hungry and keep working.”
Nettleton finishes out as the four-seed and will travel to Kossuth.
“We have some guys playing both ways and got gassed out a bit tonight, but I thought we played hard,” Keith said. “Kossuth does a lot of different things offensively, and their quarterback is a tremendous player, really explosive. Defensively it’s some things we have seen before, and hopefully we can scheme some things up and create opportunities to get some shots on the outside and to run the ball. We’re going to have to stop the run, and that’s been our Achilles heel all year, not being able to get off the field at times.”