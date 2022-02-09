AMORY – It was another classic Nettleton/Amory matchup in the final division game of the season as the Tigers had a comfortable lead until Charleston Wallace made it interesting in the final few seconds last Tuesday night.
Wallace hit a couple of threes in the final 30 seconds, but Nettleton hung on for the 59-57 victory.
“You better have a 30-point lead playing Charleston Wallace. He made those same type of plays at Nettleton, and if he had enough time, he would make another one because the kid is a winner,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “Amory is really good, and this was a good game. We held on, and our kids played great. In that kind of game, you hate for Amory to lose because they played so well too, and they play the right way. I hope it’s us and them in the finals next week.”
The two teams exchanged the lead several times to open the game, but an 8-0 run late in the first put Nettleton up 14-7. Anterion Venson had a key three in the run. Gray Thornton closed out the quarter with a three of his own to bring Amory to within four.
Thornton’s three-point play cut it to two with six minutes left in the first half, but Jamarion Ball answered him with a three to widen the gap. The Tigers led by as many as six twice and were up by five when DeAndre Blair sank a three to have the Panthers trailing by two at 23-21 at the half.
The Panthers owned the first few minutes of the third, going on an 11-0 run. Wallace had a pair of buckets in the run, and CD Bolton finished it off with a three to put Amory up 32-23. Venson hit back-to-back threes to get Nettleton within three points, and his steal and assist to Jacorien Moore made it a one-point game.
Venson came through again with his third trey of the quarter to retake the lead for Nettleton before Bolton got the hot hand and sank a pair of threes with 1:25 left in the third. Zavian Dilworth started off a big finish to his game by hitting a long three with three seconds left for a 42-40 Nettleton lead.
Thornton put the Panthers back up to open the fourth, but Daniel Smiechewicz ignited the crowd with his three off the bench to put Nettleton up for good.
“Daniel gave us some great energy off the bench,” Gardner said. “I kind of blacked out when he made it because I couldn’t believe he shot it.”
Dilworth, Venson and Ball started to extend that lead until Thornton was fouled behind the arc and made two of his three shots. Wallace followed him with a layup to cut the game to four before Venson and Jay Hawkins pushed it back out to eight from the line.
Wallace sank his back-to-back threes in a matter of nine seconds, the last with 21 seconds left to cut it to two. Venson and Wallace exchanged free throws in the final few seconds as the Tigers hung on for the win.
Venson paced the Tigers with 17 points, closely followed by Dilworth with 16. Wallace scored a game-high 18 points, while Thornton finished with 15 points.
(G) Nettleton 45, Amory 37
The Lady Tigers used lockdown defense in the fourth quarter to surge past Amory with the win as they held the Lady Panthers to just six points and one bucket in the final period to finish with a 10-0 record in division play and seal first place for the regular season.
“We talk about that every day in practice, and it’s what I have stressed since I got here is win with defense,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “The rest will take care of itself, but we’re going to play hard defense. It’s great to finish first, and that was a goal we set. The division is tough with good teams, and it’s not like we came in and blew everybody out. Every game was tough, and we battled it out. We hope we can take it in the playoffs.”
Nettleton jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a three from Tamiya Martin and a layup from Zion Seals, but Amory quickly stormed back with an 11-0 run. Jayda Sims gave them the lead three minutes in, and Ashanti Smith capped off the run with back-to-back baskets. Martin ended Nettleton’s scoring drought with another three, but Laney Howell answered with one of her own. Sasha Burdine beat the buzzer for a 16-8 Amory lead.
Madison Miller started off her strong night in the second by going on an 8-0 run on her own to tie the game up, including back-to-back threes. Smith and Emarie Boddie put Amory back up with their buckets, but Miller answered again to cut it to 20-18 as she scored all 10 points for Nettleton in the quarter. Howell drained her second three of the night to put the Lady Panthers up by five at 23-18 at the half.
The Lady Tigers came out of the half hot, going on a 9-0 run that included a three from Annalyn Housley and a pair of buckets from Miller to go up 27-23. Boddie started a 6-0 run for Amory that put them back on top, then the two teams exchanged buckets. Martin had a steal and a bucket, and Boddie ended the quarter with a layup to go up 31-29.
Seals sank a three to start off a strong final quarter for Nettleton as Housley and Martin helped them go up by as many as eight. Howell, Burdine and Sims scored late, but the Lady Tigers sealed their win from the free-throw line.
Miller led all scorers with 17 points, while Martin chipped in 11 points. Sims was the only Lady Panther in double figures with 10 points.
“At halftime, we told Maddie (Miller) that we need you to step up and go to the post, and she made two or three quick baskets to get us back in the game,” Kuhl said. “That’s what your senior leader is supposed to do is take the team on her back, step up and make it happen.”