ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department will host its inaugural Aberdeen Celebrity Game July 26 at 8 a.m. All proceeds will go towards resurfacing the General Young Park basketball courts.
“We’ll have to raise $10,000 to $11,000, and I realize I’ll have to do four of five of these,” park and rec. director Michelle Stewart said of events. “I’ve got new goals, but there’s no point if you don’t have a good surface.”
The game will be hosted by Rashad Pargo. The entry fee is $5 for spectators and $60 for each boys team, ages 19 to 25. There will also be boys and girls games for 17 and under, 15 and under and 13 and under.
“We’re trying to get players from 2006 to the current players. We’re trying to get all the ones in this area to come to the game,” Stewart said.